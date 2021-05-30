Episode 73: Operation Media Cover Up

On the day before Memorial Day occurs, the Sunday morning talk shows are likely spinning you, yet again. The Wuhan lab leak theory comes back after the Leftist media hid it from the sheep for 14 months or more. The National Pulse, like Natalie Winters, and others, Zero Hedge, have done yeoman’s work on this topic. This before Nicolas Wade, one of the media beloved, came out and proclaimed the leak theory held merit.

But what else have the billionaire media pundits lied about? For Covid, behavioral scientists were deployed, by governments, for fear propagation. And yet, 1/5 of Americans, who bought guns in 2020 were virgins to weaponry. This may have been due to fear, but definitely not causing the flight response. More to come on this episode.

