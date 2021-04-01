Today we hear three different voices on the terraforming of the United States and the World. What is happening? Who are the players? What is their objective?
https://rumble.com/vf7iyn-biden-is-embracing-his-legacy-by-embracing-marxism.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dgIYd23hemk -- Russell Brand
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yKXq5zIBV2s -- Glenn Beck
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bX3EZCVj2XA&t=7s - Yuri Bezmenov
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zsBRGCabaog -- Call of Duty
Episode 48: Beck, Brand, Levin on The Great Reset
Apr 01, 2021
Today we hear three different voices on the terraforming of the United States and the World. What is happening? Who are the players? What is their objective?
JASON T POWERS's show
Politics, Personal, Current Events, Society, Anything that comes to my head.Politics, Personal, Current Events, Society, Anything that comes to my head.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes