JASON T POWERS's show
Episode 48: Beck, Brand, Levin on The Great Reset
Jason Powers
Apr 01, 2021

Today we hear three different voices on the terraforming of the United States and the World. What is happening? Who are the players? What is their objective?
https://rumble.com/vf7iyn-biden-is-embracing-his-legacy-by-embracing-marxism.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dgIYd23hemk -- Russell Brand
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yKXq5zIBV2s -- Glenn Beck
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bX3EZCVj2XA&t=7s - Yuri Bezmenov
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zsBRGCabaog -- Call of Duty

