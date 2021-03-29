Today will read correspondence written by Dietrich Bonhoeffer and how they are relevant to current events.
https://dcfpress.com/quotes-from-world-war-2-bonhoeffer-on-the-mental-condition-of-people-stupidity/
https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/article/dietrich-bonhoeffer
https://religiousgrounds.wordpress.com/2016/05/11/bonhoeffer-on-stupidity-entire-quote/
Episode 45: Bonhoeffer on Evil, Stupidity, Liberation
Mar 29, 2021
Today will read correspondence written by Dietrich Bonhoeffer and how they are relevant to current events.
JASON T POWERS's show
Politics, Personal, Current Events, Society, Anything that comes to my head.Politics, Personal, Current Events, Society, Anything that comes to my head.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes