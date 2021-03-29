DCFPRESS Post

JASON T POWERS's show
Episode 45: Bonhoeffer on Evil, Stupidity, Liberation
Jason Powers
Mar 29, 2021

Today will read correspondence written by Dietrich Bonhoeffer and how they are relevant to current events.
https://dcfpress.com/quotes-from-world-war-2-bonhoeffer-on-the-mental-condition-of-people-stupidity/
https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/article/dietrich-bonhoeffer
https://religiousgrounds.wordpress.com/2016/05/11/bonhoeffer-on-stupidity-entire-quote/

