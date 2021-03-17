DCFPRESS Post

JASON T POWERS's show
Episode 36: Propaganda & Homesteading
Episode 36: Propaganda & Homesteading

Jason Powers
Mar 17, 2021

The intersection of current events, red pill on propaganda, and improvement through community farming and social networking.
Links: https://www.corbettreport.com/homesteading-solutionswatch/
https://www.dailysignal.com/2021/03/15/8-ways-that-hr1-the-for-the-people-act-imperils-free-and-fair-elections
summit.news/2021/03/02/freedom-bracelet-tracking-device-launched-in-israel-as-alternative-to-quarantine/
https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/brainwashing-americas-next-generation/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=44I3pMouCnM - Corbett on Bernays (memory hole)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZwFaSpca_3Q – Thomas Friedman 52903 Iraq War
My Subscribe Star: https://www.subscribestar.com/inertial-nowmentum
Website books: https://dcfpress.com/shop/

