Episode 324: The 3-Hour Jam
Episode 324: The 3-Hour Jam

A little bit of everything for our little buddies...
Jason Powers
Mar 30, 2025
Playlist

  1. Daft Punk

  2. Danny Elfman

  3. Duran Duran

  4. Genesis

  5. INXS

  6. Kool and the Gang

  7. Max Graham (Yes)

  8. Michael Jackson

  9. Moby

  10. Billy Ocean

  11. Midnight Express Theme (Giorgio Moroder)

  12. Morrissey

  13. OMD

  14. Parov Stelar

  15. Pet Shop Boys

  16. Peter Gabriel

  17. Shinedown

  18. The Cult

  19. Whitesnake

  20. ZZ Top

  21. Van Halen

  22. The Rolling Stones

  23. Prince

  24. Bee Gees

  25. Jefferson Starship

  26. The Smiths

  27. The Crystal Method

  28. Oingo Boingo

  29. Weird Al

  30. Oran “Juice” Jones

  31. Paul Simon

  32. Queen

  33. Oasis

  34. Lily Allen

  35. Kenny Rogers

  36. John Denver

  37. Bruce Hornsby

  38. Bob Dylan

  39. Depeche Mode

  40. Mammas & the Pappas

  41. Queensrÿche

  42. Sting

  43. Meeks Truckers for Freedom

  44. John Adams Theme

