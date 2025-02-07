DCFPRESS Post
JASON T POWERS's show
Episode 314: Deep State Strikes Back Against DOGE
2
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -47:23
-47:23

Episode 314: Deep State Strikes Back Against DOGE

The Biden Paws at US State Department/ USAID Attack Trump? OR: DID VIVEK RAMASWAMY - leak out this Engineer's social media to a BIDEN-connected journalist? (December 2024 is the clue.)
Jason Powers
Feb 07, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

Links to all the RECEIPTS

https://knews.kathimerini.com.cy/en/news/cyprus-and-us-a-partnership-through-decades-of-change-and-challenge

https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.dcd.277055/gov.uscourts.dcd.277055.12.1.pdf

Doge Order
166KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Colleen_Kollar-Kotelly

Share

Leave a comment

https://www.cnbc.com/2025/02/06/musk-doge-staffer-resigns-over-racist-social-media-posts.html

Buy me a coffee!

PayPal

The SOCIAL MEDIA from DECEMBER…HOW DID THEY KNOW? WHO SNITCHED THIS OUT?

Hypo: Vivek Ramaswamy - since he got PISSED OFF at American Engineers. H1B program. December comments that got him out at DOGE.

https://archive.is/MKR7W - MARKO ELEZ Twitter is still up & but clean.

https://archive.is/yMBnk#selection-5897.0-5897.126

https://archive.is/7QvSF - KATHERINE LONG

Katherine Long CV

https://offshoreleaks.icij.org/nodes/80099426

https://yris.yira.org/europe/a-life-of-public-service-ambassador-john-koenig-on-his-experience-as-an-american-diplomat-in-europe-and-beyond/

Share

Public
Both USAID And The CIA Were Behind The Impeachment Of Trump in 2019
The House of Representatives impeached President Donald Trump on December 18, 2019, after a White House whistleblower went public with evidence that Trump abused his powers by withholding military aid to Ukraine in order to dig up dirt on his rival, Joe Biden. In the…
Listen now
2 days ago · 967 likes · 71 comments · Michael Shellenberger and Alex Gutentag

https://www.occrp.org/en/investigation/meet-the-florida-duo-helping-giuliani-investigate-for-trump-in-ukraine

https://dalek.zone/w/xjUjomMZxRCvp3Z3Gtk9sT?start=0s - DOCUMENTARY

Thanks for reading DCFPRESS Post! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Leave a comment

Discussion about this podcast

DCFPRESS Post
JASON T POWERS's show
Politics, Personal, Current Events, Society, Anything that comes to my head.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jason Powers
Recent Episodes
BIG BALLS: The Pearl Clutchers Strike Back!
  Jason Powers
Episode 313: Holy USAID, Batman!
  Jason Powers
COVID 19 Cover Up: David Asher on CIA revelations & Fauci Lies
  Jason Powers
AI Control: Marc Andreessen on Biden Admin & Destruction of Capitalism Too
  Jason Powers
Episode 312: Rules of War, a Book of Chaos
  Jason Powers
Trump's Foreign Policy Challenges Across the World: Tucker Discusses With Curt Mills
  Jason Powers
Reference: CIA, In-Q-Tel mRNA "Vaccines"
  Jason Powers