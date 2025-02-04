DCFPRESS Post
JASON T POWERS's show
Episode 313: Holy USAID, Batman!
Episode 313: Holy USAID, Batman!

Jason Powers
Feb 04, 2025
Links

BOOK LINK: Operation Virus (VOL 1) Geopolitical Agenda

Op Virus

Not missing this. WE need inside info, a mole if you will, to get more precise ideation. Certainly could achieve that if certain folks were able to be closer to the Trump orbit - & did so many moons ago.

When ELON & TECH toggled to DJT, well placed people (not techs) could have achieved inner circle access. We can ALL suspect this is ELON's game.

So then, how you gonna break this duo without giving back power to DC Uniparty that will proceed with their evil plans just like nothing happened?

Wanna impeach Trump? Arrest Elon & his band of tech bros? What are the countermeasures to this?

Localism? Barter economy? What are the countermeasures?

ID Problem is fine. Solutions....that's the grand strategy in a worldwide war. Disjointed still 5 years in.

How are you gonna defeat Washington DC, the CCP and whomever else pushes for God-like control? With trillions to buy off anyone.

Year 5 of the COVID-Techno-feudalism Wars!

USAID: Goes DARK, Twitter, ELON

USAID: Goes DARK, Twitter, ELON

Jason Powers
·
Feb 3
https://x.com/BobDietrich1234/status/1886561470822916192

Data Republican

