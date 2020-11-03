DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post
JASON T POWERS's show
Election 538: Different paths to victory....(messy)
0:00
-14:44

Election 538: Different paths to victory....(messy)

Jason Powers's avatar
Jason Powers
Nov 03, 2020

Lots of states can be cobbled together to ensure victory. But if you looked at who should have been out securing votes, one cannot say Trump didn't try. He made 15 stops in the last 3 days of his campaign to enormous crowds. The same states compromise the math: PA, MI, WI, NV, AZ, FL, MN. Whoever gets both FL and PA, could seal the deal for the night.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Powers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture