Transcript

Digital Money Control Mix: You Are Carbon They Want to Eliminate!

Jason Powers
Dec 31, 2024
Transcript

Link

https://x.com/txind1836/status/1874002317189800166

AI talk many years ago… 4th Indy Rev….

How does society overcome the challenges of the ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’ and a potential breakdown of trust in technology from the public?

New technologies – such as AI, driverless cars and gene editing – are challenging the relationship between the public and the physical, digital and biological worlds.

Kenneth Cukier (author and journalist, The Economist),

Pippa Malmgren (Founder of H Robotics),

Jerome Pesenti (Chief Executive, Benevolent Tech),

Sarah Drinkwater (Head of Campus London, Google)

Lord Chris Holmes (member of the House of Lords Select Committee on Artificial Intelligence)

Samira Ahmed (broadcaster and journalist) to discuss.

The Huxley Summit 2017 brought together business leaders, scientists and policy-makers to discuss the challenges of creating innovations that are accepted by the public.

