Data Center Donalds: Same Old Pitch in A Brand New Coat

I just found this Twitter account.

Shape the future of the U.S. Economy…

There is nothing ELSE at this Website.

But you can’t support 10GW enormous projects with short-term compute cycles on a 3-year depreciation schedule of the “top tier chips” (from Taiwan at present) to make the “compute” with a power grid that is 20 to 30 years behind on a rational build out of necessary Nuclear Power plants - so they are potentially doing it all with LNG? (determine who owns those LNG projects - is it CHINA? JAPAN? Or others in the US INTEL/ISRAELI community)? Nor do we have the water to spare, supply and later treat (because of chemicals that will be introduced into the cooling process) for these behemoths.

Are we building out the subsidiary operations - like Salination Plants? Would that help at all?

Proper Electrification to the DC?

Sound tests and modeling into a city/suburb/rural community - using that AI COMPUTE now? Necessary Monitoring of Water, Power and Land depletion in a region or state?

Using AI, and basic research, explain WHY, the US utterly FAILED on Industrial POLICY for the last 40 F-ing Years?

This was NOT SOLD - or explained - to the American Public.

Where is the PRESENTATION of how this works logically as an INDUSTRIAL POLICY?

Where is the DATA Analysis - that determines how these are to be integrated into the U.S. industrial future?

Who benefits, but the craven special interests?

Who just want CAPEX to grift off of and US TAXES to foot the startup costs, assuring these will fail.

BIG Tech is good at overpromising, and underdelivering… these are NOT industrial titans of the early 20th century. These are soft/software/app clowns that think Computer Code is greater than the Human Spirit. The American People at the local levels are been bullied, harassed, shamed and surveilled as the problem. Now being labeled as Extremists for their rational dissent.

Why? Why Mr. President? Why Mr. Deep State? Why Mr. Globalist?

NO, We aren’t anti-technology - TECH BROS & POTUS HOS - rather, it has to make some logical sense given the massive deployment of scarce resources - of course money printing seems to be the PRIME way to cure all of that. Buy off people. Buy up their properties. Buy propagandists to keep hiding the reality, just like a war.

Almost like one had to have a really substantial and back-by-data reason to start a Middle East War with IRAN, knowing FULL WELL, the Chinese and Russians are their benefactors. And those two countries are accelerating towards their DECOUPLING with the WEST much faster than you can build out your AI DATA CENTERS to “defeat” them. So why would you pick this idiotic option?) Look above: United States - the dropper of the first atomic bomb, a usage of energy of the atom in destructive ways - can’t be bothered to build nuclear plants to just keep pace with…checks notes….Pakistan…or Ukraine…Bangladesh…or even, Turkey.

AI DATACENTERS are NOT to DEFEAT THE CCP: THEY are to DEFEAT YOU.

GIVING Big Tech their plan that ensures every SINGLE AMERICAN (not connected to the right people) will be superfluous in the Technocracy System. That isn’t even my conspiracy. Listen below to a renowned economist…is he full…of…nuclear waste?

Share

Leave a comment

Share