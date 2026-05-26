Truman's 1965 Outtakes, Netanyahu's 2023 Vision

Nothing is truly original in Geopolitics at the Present. Especially where resources and blood lust overlay each other nicely. Imagine, theoretically, if you will, a young Benjamin Netanyahu, age 16 or so watching octogenarian former President Harry S. Truman. That is when Truman gave his little talks in 1965. He very well could have as:

Between 1956 and 1958, and from 1963 to 1967,[14] his family lived in the United States in Cheltenham Township, Pennsylvania, while father Benzion Netanyahu taught at Dropsie College.

It is SO EXPLOSIVE that C-SPAN shows only PART 1 linked but won’t let you see it. Or won’t let me see it…Brian Lamb, Purdue Graduate, with a BIG BUILDING on CAMPUS praising his achievements, needs a better search tool. (Below.)

Dialogue with the Future, Part 1 (1965)

February 28, 1965

Decision: The Conflicts of Harry S. Truman is a series of 26 half hour films about Harry S. Truman’s presidency. Each episode of this series features President Truman looking back on his life and presidency and describing why he made the decisions he did. This is the 19th episode, titled Dialogue With the Future, Part I, in which President Truman talks about his decision to drop the atomic bomb… This program is not available for viewing due to rights restrictions.

YouTube has up - Part 1 or Episode 19 - but you will not find Part 2 on a general search. But one can go to the Truman Library Channel and find spicy outtakes - which are what one needs to surmise is the meat - the man’s real thinking - without editorial discretion. (Granted, Truman is 13 years older - and he was north of 60 years old when he assumed office in 1945. He was 80 years old when the broadcast likely hit the airwaves. Just about a year or so after JFK was killed in Dallas. )

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