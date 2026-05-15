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JASON T POWERS's show
Episode 375: AI Factories & Political Ponerology
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Episode 375: AI Factories & Political Ponerology

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Jason Powers
May 15, 2026

“Political Ponerology: A Science on the Nature of Evil Adjusted for Political Purposes is a book by Polish psychiatrist Andrzej Łobaczewski that explores the nature of evil in political systems, arguing that it stems from a "pathological" minority (psychopaths, narcissists, etc.) who manipulate and corrupt society, leading to phenomena like war, genocide, and despotism. The book, first published in 1984, combines psychology, sociology, and history to analyze how these individuals rise to power and create a "pathocracy"

https://www.bps.org.uk/psychologist/problem-pathocracy

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There were 2 Twitter Tweets I need to link so you know the source.

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