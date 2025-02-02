COVID 19 Cover Up: David Asher on CIA revelations & Fauci Lies

The drop by Seymour Hersh just the other day, came just 2 days before (and nearly 5 years after) Tony Fauci & Kristian Andersen had their “bioengineered” emails (signals intelligence) sent back and forth.

https://web.archive.org/web/20221101182746/https://dcfpress.com/darpa-covid19-files/

David Asher sat down with Sharri Markson, Australian author and Sky News host, to confirm what most have known for years. Their conversation (Jan 28, 2025) DROPPED before Seymour’s article (Jan 30, 2025).

Is this coincidence on timing up the lab leak and the subtle blame shift on to Trump by CIA agents that “talked” to Seymour?

