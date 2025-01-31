Seymour Hersh TRUMP'S FIRST COVID MISTAKE This is a story about the very early days of what would become a worldwide pandemic that led to more than 7 million deaths and put the United States, and the entire world, on hold for months. It was a crisis that was mismanaged by President Donald Trump in ways not known at the time because the president and his senior aides chose not to listen to the unwanted facts that the American health and intelligence communities had obtained… Read more I learned this week that a US intelligence asset at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, where the Covid virus was first observed, is safe and out of danger. The asset, highly regarded within the CIA, was recruited while in graduate school in the United States and provided early warning of a laboratory accident at Wuhan that led to a series of infections that was quickly spreading and initially seemed immune to treatment. As is the case today, many senior US officials were reluctant to tell the president what he did not want to hear. But early studies dealing with how to mitigate the oncoming plague, based on information from the Chinese health ministry about the lethal new virus, were completed late in 2019 by experts from America’s National Institutes of Health and other research agencies. Despite their warnings, a series of preventative actions were not taken until the United States was flooded with cases of the virus. All of these studies, I have been told have been expunged from the official internal records in Washington, including any mention of the CIA’s source inside the Chinese laboratory. It was a cover-up to protect a president who did not do the right thing.

SHOT

One can be impressed alone with that one paragraph. Impressed regarding the ongoing efforts to deflect huge blame towards Trump by the CIA (and other agencies). The timing of this piece - and the underlying message (that Donald Trump made errors prior to reports in 2020) - is highly convenient.

This message alone - “All of these studies, I have been told have been expunged from the official internal records in Washington, including any mention of the CIA’s source inside the Chinese laboratory.” - places the blame on the Intelligence community completely.

Trust Me Bro! I was trying to save America from the President not doing the right thing: by NOT DOING the RIGHT THING!

I am also sure the rest of the piece is highly intriguing and detailed. But has no direct naming of sources. At this point, this sort of information is the DEEP THROAT of Deep Throats, regarding a virus that killed millions in the Western World. (To this date, January 31, 2025, we can’t be sure how many died in China - because their reported numbers are beyond SUSPECT.)

CHASER

Mike Benz who talks in great detail about a host of subjects - the censorship industry probably the most well-known - dropped this little infographic:

I am going back to the COVID tale because that is the subject of Volume II of Operation Virus: The Delivering of COVID, Chaos & Communism to the United States & the World. (Just released Volume I on January 21, 2025.)

That paragraph will be the opening quotation of Volume II, Chapter 9: The Origins of COVID 19. It shows in detail all the obfuscation and illegality of people playing God with Humanity: to satisfy the wants of The Agency that outweighed the needs of Humanity.

