Source: https://x.com/LizCrokin/status/1887682466766356575
BIG BALLS: The Pearl Clutchers Strike Back!
Media attacks DOGE Zoomers; but will gladly run cover for the Capitol Police, FBI, USAID & CIA, if they hate TRUMP!
Feb 07, 2025
TREASURY SECRETARY TELLS THE TRUTH
Complementary Term
JASON T POWERS's show
Politics, Personal, Current Events, Society, Anything that comes to my head.Politics, Personal, Current Events, Society, Anything that comes to my head.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post