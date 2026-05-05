AI Datacenters: Smart Control STATE (Stratos) Forced Into Your Community

From Gemini AI off Google:

"The Stratos Project is a proposed 40,000-acre hyperscale data center and energy campus in Box Elder County, Utah, backed by MIDA and O'Leary Digital. On May 4, 2026, Box Elder County commissioners approved the development agreement, which plans to generate up to 9 gigawatts of on-site power, aiming to support AI development, create thousands of jobs, and “boost national security,” despite significant public outcry over environmental impact and resource usage.