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AI Datacenters: Smart Control STATE (Stratos) Forced Into Your Community

Texas, Michigan, Arizona, Louisiana, UTAH, all with power and water disruption and corruption.
Jason Powers's avatar
Jason Powers
May 05, 2026

Matador in Texas. Meta in Louisiana. Military Stratos in Utah.

From Gemini AI off Google:

"The Stratos Project is a proposed 40,000-acre hyperscale data center and energy campus in Box Elder County, Utah, backed by MIDA and O'Leary Digital. On May 4, 2026, Box Elder County commissioners approved the development agreement, which plans to generate up to 9 gigawatts of on-site power, aiming to support AI development, create thousands of jobs, and “boost national security,” despite significant public outcry over environmental impact and resource usage.

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Said outcry can be visited below

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https://www.sltrib.com/news/2026/05/04/hyperscale-data-center-project/

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