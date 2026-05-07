Episode 373: AI Data Centers, Palantir Edition

Gale Pooley@gpooley
@BigRockInsights @jefflindsay Brigham would build it. So should we. https://t.co/Xs3Okktypr
John Stossel @JohnStossel
A data center uses as much power as a city! So people want to stop them. But that’s dumb. "Electricity replaces human labor and allows us to do more and better things," says @paigelambermont of @ceidotorg. Here's why we need MORE data centers, not fewer:
4:42 PM · May 6, 2026 · 42 Views
1 Reply
Big Rock Insights@BigRockInsights
The entire state of Utah uses around 35 terrawatt-hours annually. The Box Elder Hyperscale data center is expected to use more than 78 TWh per year across a 40,000 acre campus in the middle of the desert. That's the equivalent of building TWO new Utahs in a 62 square-mile box.
2:54 PM · May 6, 2026 · 8.44K Views
40 Replies · 198 Reposts · 521 Likes
Chuck Hollis@KeyboardChuck
@BigRockInsights Just think about how many skilled jobs this will create in a part of the state that could really use the boost. In the 1900s, you were considered lucky if a big factory decided to build in your sleepy little town. The 2000s really aren't all that different.
3:18 PM · May 6, 2026 · 346 Views
7 Replies · 4 Likes
Goat Player@specialcat99
@BigRockInsights actually a good idea. Brings jobs and wealth to the economy. Also tax revenue expected to be $250 million per year. They will build out there own power and water infrastructure. Win Win Win
3:13 PM · May 6, 2026 · 165 Views
4 Replies · 3 Likes
Royal Wins 👑🌲@RoyalWins1
@BigRockInsights How is this going to make cost of living worse? Lol totally absurd. Its totally fine to build it in Utah.
3:26 PM · May 6, 2026 · 68 Views
Professor Cipollino 🇺🇸 ♰ 🇦🇲@CipollinoAG
@BigRockInsights A simple calculation, you can kiss snow peaks goodbye in 5 years 79TW LNG DC: ~175TW heat, ~277Gt CO₂/yr, ~85T gal/yr DC cooling water. The T is for Trillion. The Canadian conman can scream Al he wants for efficient DC, those numbers are based on the most efficient DC and gas
3:35 PM · May 6, 2026 · 113 Views
1 Like