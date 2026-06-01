PR ivatized A i Y olo E xtraction R igamarole Scams (PRAYERS)

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From Alex Jones broadcast - Harrison Smith interviews Tiffany Cianci.

From Levi’s Tweet, quoted (with emphasis):

Jimmy Dore and Garland Nixon break down how the AI math isn’t mathin’.

Data centers are bankrupting their own customers. Here’s why:

Cloud AI = Corporate AI. Rent your brain back at 1000x markup. Tokens add up fast — faster than employee salaries. Scale up? The bill eats you alive.

Local AI = Independent AI. A $250 Nvidia card in your closet runs offline storage and private apps cheaper and better. No subscriptions. No surveillance. No scam.

But that doesn’t make oligarchs trillions, does it?

Surprise — it’s another wealth transfer. Trillions to a handful of companies who can’t deliver what they sold us.

THE LIE:

For two years: “AI will slash payroll! Replace workers! Unleash productivity!” Wall Street ate it up. Stocks pumped. Workers got canned. Execs cashed out.

THE REALITY:

Every. Query. Costs. Money.

Code reviews. “Helpful” suggestions. Background agents.

Multiply across thousands of employees making millions of requests.

The bill looks less like software and more like a ransom note.

THEY DON’T WANT YOU TO KNOW:

Cloud = handing your clients, secrets, and liabilities to a server farm that data-mines and resells everything.

Why would any business want that?

Because they rigged the game. Locked the infrastructure. Same five companies own every exit.

THE DATA CENTERS AREN’T FOR “BETTER AI.”

They’re for SURVEILLANCE.

Every prompt logged. Every conversation analyzed. You — legible, trackable, replaceable.

THE CRIME OF THE CENTURY:

They spent decades saying labor was “the problem.” Now compute is the problem.

More AI adoption = more tokens burned = bigger bills = harder to justify the layoffs. That’s not disruption. That’s a bait-and-switch.

WHO PAYS? WHO PROFITS?

Workers lose jobs. Communities crumble. Investors lose. The executives who sold this fairy tale? Already cashed out.

We’ve seen this movie:

Housing bubble — “Everyone gets rich!” Globalization — “Endless prosperity!” Zero rates — “Permanent growth!” Neo-liberal order — “Peace through hegemony!”

Now:

AI — “It’ll solve everything!” Same scam. Different logo.

THE QUESTION THEY CAN’T ANSWER:

If AI is cheaper than humans...

WHY IS EVERY COMPANY PANICKING ABOUT AI COSTS?

Why throttle usage? Why “unlimited” plans getting limits? Why hire “AI efficiency consultants” after firing half the staff?

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Personal Note I appreciate all donations and subs. I no longer have a bank account a s it was closed after 16.5 years . I will not be acquiring a valid cell phone account or a valid US (Digital) ID tied to a home address anytime in the near future.

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Datacenters short of power, constrained on money, and depreciated off 3 years (as the chips - primary located in Taiwan, according to Google’s Gemini AI off the prompt “who makes the most advanced chips in the world" one received this result:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) manufactures an estimated 90% of the world's most advanced microchips. They operate as a "pure-play foundry", meaning they fabricate the cutting-edge silicon used in smartphones, artificial intelligence (AI), and supercomputers for designers like Apple, Nvidia, and AMD

From my Datacenter Donalds post:

You can’t support 10GW enormous projects with short-term compute cycles on a 3-year depreciation schedule of the “top tier chips” (from Taiwan at present) to make the “compute” with a power grid that is 20 to 30 years behind on a rational build out of necessary Nuclear Power plants.

Zero Nuclear Plants in construction - 44 GIGS short!

So are Globalist Epstein Parasite Class doing this all with LNG? Only partly. Now, determine who owns ALL those LNG projects - is it CHINA? JAPAN? Or others in the US INTEL/ISRAELI community)? Overlap says yes to all three.

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One examples: the last two U.S. Presidents (Trump and Biden) are heavily attached through very opaque schemes (set up by a Chinese fellow/Maurice Greenberg’s right hand man - Xiaopeng Rick Niu & an Australian fellow Brendan Duval) to operate several export LNG Projects owned by Glenfarne Group. And then there is Stephen Patrick Lynch, who I have also ran to ground. He is a Chabad Lubavitch member (incorporation OFAC doc) that has been brought into talks about buying and controlling the Nordstream 2 pipeline. Lynch met with a Russian delegation in Miami in late fall of 2025 alongside Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and Steven Witkoff (mentioned in Hunter’s 2017 CEFC-Hudson West partnering to control US LNG projects) to divvy up Energy Assets across the Middle East/Europe. This was reported by the Wall Street Journal & myself.

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Other Concerns - not less important - but less well-defined

Nor do we have the water to spare, supply and later treat (because of chemicals that will be introduced into the cooling process) for these behemoths.

Are we building out the subsidiary operations - like Salination Plants? Would that help at all?

Proper Electrification to the DC?

Sound tests and modeling into a city/suburb/rural community - using that AI COMPUTE now? Necessary Monitoring of Water, Power and Land depletion in a region or state?

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Final Analysis on PRAYERS

AI may, in fact, be a very useful subsidiary technological tool/marvel - if we had the intellectual foresight to handle it with respect for ALL the humans on the planet. The current Geo-political ponerology - rule by evil people - assures this will never (ever) be the case. I wrote to that base case - some 5 years ago - and that peculiarity has only been reinforced by the derivations and multitude of operations ran on Humanity by the EPSTEIN CLASS.

MP3: The Hierarchy of Horrible Humans Jason Powers · April 17, 2023 Back in 2021, I began defining the problem faced presently as one of psychopathic forces that, once again, are preying voraciously on the ongoing husking out of Humanity’s carcass. The history of the 20th century is replete with these determined attempts to further the suffering of others for the pleasure and delight of the Parasitic Elite. This is a we… Read full story

One didn’t even have all the documents that reinforces and confirms what one new about in 2021-23. Now, the intermediary predators (from Larry Fink thru Trump to Satan Yahoo & Xi Jinping (who sits atop his own predatory class)) are working OT to get their GREAT RESET - of the Financial Industrial Complex - through the Military Industrial Complex, Technology Industrial Complex and their Media-Intel Industrial Complex.

The FIC deployed the double MIC & TIC to finally submit…you.

A final tidbit, directly from Epstein’s emails: Lots of Trouble Ahead.

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