YOU SAID & DID NOTHING! Written by Unknown
I saw this and it is worthy of reposting, with citations.
“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” attributed to Edmund Burke
To ALL Washington, D.C. Bureaucrats, Lawyers, Lobbyists, Think Tanks and 3 Branches of Government, the thoughts below came from a genius of logging the long train of abuses of recent memory.
The unknown person said [citations added are mine]:
When millions of illegals were ushered in through the southern border, you said nothing! [CBP.GOV, Archive]
When they abandoned millions [billions] of dollars worth of military equipment in Afghanistan, you said nothing! [$7 Billion - CBS]
When they flaunted a two-tier justice system, one for them and one for everyone else, you said nothing!
When they covered up the Hunter Biden laptop, you said nothing! [Politico]
When they passed a trillion dollar infrastructure bill that failed miserably, you said nothing! [CATO]
When they forced Americans to take an untested vaccine, you said nothing! [Reinstatement of discharged service members by EO, President Trump]
When inflation crushed the middle class, you said nothing!
When they sent billions to Ukraine, you said nothing!
When chemicals polluted the water in East Palestine, Ohio and they ignored it, you said nothing! [2025 AP article]
When Americans were raped, robbed and murdered by illegals, you said nothing! [Laken Riley Act]
When they implanted Kamala as the presidential nominee without getting a single vote, you said nothing! [Victor Davis Hanson - on Kamala]
When billionaire and anti-American George Soros funded dozens of AG elections, you said nothing! [Soros Map as of February 2024]
When they turned our classrooms into liberal indoctrination camps, you said nothing!
When they spent our tax dollars on inmates transition surgeries, you said nothing! [Link]
When they gave the citizens of Hawaii $700 after losing their entire city, you said nothing! [AP Article]
When they gave free money, food and 5 star hotel lodging to illegals, you said nothing! [NYT Article]
When they came for our free speech, you said nothing! [Disinfo Board Head aka Scary Poppins!]
When DEI weakened the military and put our national security at risk, you said nothing! [Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs]
When they colluded with the media to push false reports, you said nothing!
When it was open season on law enforcement and criminals reigned, you said nothing! [Crime Stats - Democrat Locales]
When they weaponized the justice system to take down their political opponents, you said nothing! [Trump, Giuliani, Eastman, Clark, et. al.]
When the bureaucrats took over the White House and ran the government, you said nothing!
When they covered up Biden's rapidly declining mental state, you said nothing! [Jake Tapper - book on Biden - conveniently after the fact.]
When they groomed our kids in school and hid it from the parents, you said nothing! [Moms for Liberty Link]
When the drug epidemic exploded and 1000s died annually, you said nothing!
When they accosted the jews on their campuses, you said nothing!
When they weaponized the intelligence agencies against Americans, you said nothing! [Newsweek Catholics As Extremist targets of the FBI]
When they spent $45 million dollars on "Diversity and Inclusion" scholarships in Burma, you said nothing! [DOGE Savings]
When they let men play women's sports, you said nothing! [Newsweek, Maine]
When they chanted "Death to America" and burned our flag, you said nothing!
When they shutdown our energy production, and emboldened Russia, you said nothing! [Keystone XL Pipeline - Cancelled Day 1 of Biden]
When the crime rates in American cities increased, you said nothing!
While thousands of veterans were left to sleep out on the streets, you said nothing!
When 300,000 migrant children went missing and no one had a clue, you said nothing! [Office of Inspector General Report]
When Joe Biden pardoned his friends and family, you said nothing!
When they sent billions to Iran and inadvertently funded Hamas, you said nothing!
When men were celebrated for pretending to be women, you said nothing!
When they let a Chinese Spy Balloon sail across America, you said nothing!
When 50 intelligence agents all lied to bury the Hunter Biden laptop as Russian disinformation, you said nothing!
When American citizens were taken hostage and held for a year in Gaza, you said nothing! [AJC - 5 Americans held by Hamas, February 15, 2025.]
When Facebook admitted, they conspired with the Biden administration to censor the truth, you said nothing! [CNN - Zuckerberg on Biden w/COVID)
When they cleaned the streets of San Francisco for the communist Chinese President Xi Jinping, you said nothing!
When Fauci and the WHO peddled Covid-19 virus lies and covered up the origins, you said nothing! [WHO January 14, 2020 Human to human.]
When they sealed the January 6th commission files or "lost them", you said nothing! [Yahoo, J6 deleted encrypted files.]
well... as to this law - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Laken_Riley_Act - it is a very roundabout way of doing something. All any police officer would need to do is falsely accuse somebody. It's an invitation for police abuse. It's unconstitutional (assuming the constitution even applies to them). Why not just say ICE can deport anyone illegal or any unauthorized immigrant? Sounds like Jason P does not believe in following the laws. Under law, arrest and conviction are always separate stages. That is basic I would think. A huge, major aspect of law. The case needs to be proved. Until then, the person is just being held. In detention perhaps. The fact is that they are immigrants, but they are not here legally and if they commit a crime that is not a reason to trash our own system of law. You do not violate your own system of law, which is like letting the illegals win.
A better approach might be to make it easier to deport such immigrants simply because there is his fact that they are here illegally. They are not in their own country. They should be reported to their home country, not serve as a reason to start violating the US constitution by not giving them a full trial for crimes. Try them for the crime or send them back, and their home country would presumably take them. Also, I do not believe they may be "detained" at all. They aren't our people, right? They are not US citizens and they are not here legally, so US law does not apply. I think there is strong argument for this. This is not their country. Do you know any lawyers, Jason?
So, if they are in the wrong country, what is all this funny business about not giving them a trial? The US cannot have a law that "deports" anyone. None of this applies. There should be a special, internationally-supervised center where they can be detained. It should be wherever Ron DeSantis lives. Their home countries may be billed for some of the upkeep. They should be arrested as illegals under a special law. They are, I repeat, not US citizens. Admit that laws for internal persons (citizens) cannot be applied to external persons. The basic fact is the fact of two classes of person: US citizens and non-US citizens. The latter should be labeled as "externals," like foreign matter in a body. You don't give them a welcoming party. You activate your immune system. Or they could have something like a pink tag attached to one of their body parts. But that is not needed when in detention. And of course, once they are caught you have to detain or house or take care of them some way. What else can one do?The Constitutions was written for persons in the US, right? But not persons who we did not allow entry into the country. Was the Constitution written for persons not of the US? I don't think so. So then. WHAT are these non-US persons who are in the US? They are here improperly. What types of laws should apply to such persons? International law. What sorts of detention facilities should there be? International facilities. Who would have jurisdiction? It would be a great challenge for a US government. And this is the best our leadership can do? Apparently creative solutions to problems is not our specialty here in the US. This is the sort of law the present regime comes up with? Let's fu*ck with these immigrants????
I seriously think that pretty soon they will not WANT to come here. Pretty soon we might not want to be here, either. This is the best law we can devise? They must have had it pretty bad, you know. If they wanted to emigrate to the US. The problem dissolves. You and me will be leaving too. ha ha
Trump always just wants to abuse people and that is a very bad sign.