DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post
JASON T POWERS's show
Veto and Devotion: There is More to a Republic Than Money
0:00
-20:53

Veto and Devotion: There is More to a Republic Than Money

Jason Powers's avatar
Jason Powers
Dec 23, 2020

Trump tells Congress to do better. We all need to do better and be aware of the fight ahead. Your freedom is worth more than $600 or $2000 dollars.
https://dcfpress.com/donald-trump-video-on-covid-bill-revise-or-veto/

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Powers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture