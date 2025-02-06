War is hell; but it clarifies what matters.

First, life. One cannot do much if one is dead.

Second, liberty. One cannot effect much in a prison – at least, directly.

Third, pursuit of objectives. People will see happiness – but that isn’t quite available if one has been attacked, reduced, and left for dead, but not quite yet.

One does not defeat the world’s most powerful propagandistic and militaristic machine through maintaining the status quo and being on the defensive against a barrage of stupid and real threats. One can’t get that Hollywood ending either. You know – the one where your army takes on a larger army of bad guys, and you win with tactical genius but with the ultimate sacrifice.

To ever achieve one’s objectives: one has to engage one’s limited resources in a coordinated counteroffensive across the field of battle into places the enemy does not suspect are even important; nor can easily respond with their overwhelming resources to shore up their weak defenses. This while frugally deploying those limited resources – not wasting manpower or losing the positioning one has – while taking minimal risks, yet gaining an emotional and tide-turning victory in the process.

What Trump’s Counteroffensive did in 16 days

Sending Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Envoy Rick Grenell around the Western Hemisphere to secure Americans freedom and redo/rework agreements with Colombia, Panama, Venezuela, Canada and Mexico, and backstopped by Trump’s ability to reopen old contracts through chiding to not-so-subtle bullying. These were not expected moves.

People with a pearl clutching complex said, “Why are we attacking our allies?”

Our allies? If Canada and Mexico are such great allies, why were they so amendable and complicit to allowing in many millions (10, 12, 15?) across sovereign U.S. borders under the Biden Administration?

That happened with the deaths of Americans (Laken Riley Act), the seizing of apartments and properties by Venezuelan gangs in Colorado, and billions pumped through 200 NGOs to big city metros that now look like 3rd world hellholes. (Which only an enemy would do. Right? Right?!)

If one thinks about – if that is what an ally would do – what would our enemies do?

Well, one knows too. The Chinese-backed fentanyl trade across the Mexican border is a booming! That is addicting millions of Americans (like the Opium Wars of the 19th Century) did China. Get why this being done? History is not forgotten by the powerful. Lessons are learned and they are deployed against those that don’t care about history. Which is how easily one can be defeated.

Thus the reason Trump started “bullying” our near and dear allies. Luckily, it was a quick trade war – where the U.S. had enough leverage to get concessions to achieve semblance of border control.

Is it perfect? No.

One noticed amongst the pearl clutchers and critiques, the need for absolute perfection from Trump while they often dismiss and/or minimize overt and malevolent crimes of the D.C. Uniparty/the Duopoly of Evil. '

I suppose for the less informed they need rapid fire hose education about the malevolence and corruption going on every day.

Enter the DOGE Team & Data Republican

DOGE is not the death star of Elon Musk’s taking all your data and money. That has become the strawman of the most malicious military forces INSIDE our borders: those that are too propagandized, too financially-incentivized, and too close to a long-term prison sentences to let this go. The Democrats came out FULL THROATED – running down to their Money laundering operation to make sure their washing machines aren’t broken. (The Republicans are in on it too! – says the critic. Correct! Do you think that negates the anything? No, it doesn’t.)

As it turned out, the Gen Zoomers hired by Elon were fast at work on seeing how those washers and dryers were spinning out your tax dollars – the ones you earned from 5AM shift arrivals at parts known and unknown - to places all around the world. The ideology inside of USAID, ran by Samantha Power - was so entrenched with anti-Christianity and anti-Humanity that one finds this a bit ironic considering who Elon Musk is (or painted) as: a transhuman-loving, AI-owning, plutocrat of hitherto unimaginable power.

(Trump, on day 16, signed an EO against all transgender infiltration into women’s sports and locker rooms. Somehow, I suspect the pearl clutchers will counterattack him on this.)

The amount of posts on Twitter about money laundering and wasteful GRANTS is too much to distill down (here’s my very short thread) thanks (in part) to Data Republican.

Data Republican has become a wealth of information that is PUBLICLY AVAILABLE to all, but not gathered cleanly. It pulls from the USASPENDING.GOV, a searchable government website. To do so, one has to know really just 2 things:

The name of the entity you are searching for and the fiscal years you want to pull down (going back to just 2008). At this moment, people are overloading both DATA REPUBLICAN and USASPENDING servers, it appears. Because people are realizing their money is going to absolute bullshit (thus you can surmise rightly its money laundering or do nothing jobs) – and they can visibly see ALL these GRANTS! (Spend some time on particular grants - where they are attached to physically and whom operates them: PROPUBLICA - or DATA REPUBLICAN can assist on 990s. This is what I do often - finding grifters make $500,000 as a CEO or CFO to run a migrant cutout into New York City.)

AND READ THEM!

Data Republican has a KICKASS TOOL - shown in PIC 4.

This is transparency; and the why Trump risked nothing by putting Elon Musk over DOGE. He put 5 twenty-something engineers inside the Department of Treasury (that is NOW RUN by Scott Bessent, a former SOROS money man), USAID and the FBI on this week, and the two-headed political bird of prey had an absolute psychotic break, rolling out the minions of evil in front of their laundry mat.

WHY?

What DOGE IS

Lawyer Tom Renz posted on Twitter about DOGE which I will post verbatim here.

A Lawyer’s Perspective on the @elonmusk @realDonaldTrump Policy Centerpiece I inherently do not trust the media so I decided to look into DOGE myself and see what is under the hood. Initially I was quite concerned about the legality of a “new agency” created by executive order but that - just like everything else - is a lie put out by the mainstream. The order is here and the thread is below: To understand anything the government does it’s usually best to start with the law or something else I might be able to sue over… in this case the executive order itself was the thing to see. DOGE ORDER Share As you can see this document is barely 2 pages and certainly not written in legalise. While not a complicated read - the plan was brilliant. Trump did NOT actually create a new agency. Instead what he did was repurpose an existing agency - the USDS - into something more useful. The USDS was an Obamacare office created to make government software better. They were essentially software development for the bureaucracy. Trump renamed the United States Digital Service (USDS) the United States DOGE Service which even kept the acronym the same. Not only did repurposing an appropriate existing department allow Trump to ensure there was funding for DOGE without having to fight with Congress - he also ensured its legality. You see Trump has power to set priorities for Executive branch departments but there are limits. In the case of DOGE, Trump clearly had a team of lawyers looking at ways to accomplish this goal legally. USDS was already there and funded for the specific purpose. 44 USCS Chapter 36 is the law that facilitates much of USDS. It is generally about developing tech for the government. This means that focusing on efficiency and evaluating the entire government through the lens of the IT that runs it is not really substantially altering the agency - just its focus. At the same time Trump also wanted to bring in @elonmusk (and at the time @VivekGRamaswamy) and his team for an initial major audit/clean sweep. To do this Trump referenced another law 5 USC 3161. This law governs the creation of and staffing for what is known as a “temporary organization” in the government. This group will focus on pushing the DOGE agenda and will exist for 18 months (though their work will survive). By including this group as temporary, Trump dodged several potential lawsuits as he may not have been able to create his own new administrative entity on a permanent basis without Congressional approval. Trump also ordered that DOGE teams be hired in every administrative branch agency. These teams are to include a team lead, a lawyer, an HR person, and an engineer. These teams work for USDS (DOGE) but work with and within various agencies. While all this is part of a “software modernization initiative,” looking at the software and how things are managed is a great way to find out where there is waste - particularly when part of the mandate it to ensure efficiency. The last part of the post is all important boilerplate. Trump orders all agencies to support the DOGE initiative, disclaims any other prior EOs that could interfere with this order, and makes a conflict of laws statement. This was further insulation to make this harder for political opponents to fight in court. Last point. I don’t like that this has to be done and think the executive branch has far more authority than they should. That said, this order was very well done and Trump and Musk have really done a good job strategically here. Here’s to hoping these guys follow through on the MAGA/MAHA mandate that we the people have given and do everything possible to ensure the American people have the best future imaginable for our kids.

What this all is: A counteroffensive after 5 years of crisis, chaos and a trek towards communism. That’s my viewpoint.

I have tried my best to wake up others. Did more shitty mediocre podcasts than I should have. Written easily over 1,000,000 words (some even published in book form), to give my two measly cents to the conversation.

I didn’t get government grants to write anything.

I didn’t push an ideology. If you don’t like what I say, one is welcome to whatever electronic door you came through.

I stand where I am – and write as much truth and reality as I can.

Trump is not a perfect commander. He has HUGE BLINDSPOTS. I wish I could tell him how huge they are. But others more versed and more advantageously positioned can do that.

But for 16 days…he has done quite well to launch an America-First Counteroffensive.