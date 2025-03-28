Some people nutshell problems well, from Twitter:

So let me get this straight.

Venezuela intentionally sends a militant gang to the US with intent to destabilize. Democrats open the borders and fight to keep them open so that they get in. Then they fight deportation if caught. Biden compensates Venezuela with an oil deal to reward them and pay them for services rendered. Judge Boasberg wants even deported TdA gang members returned to the country to finish the job against Trump.

All of this is straight up TREASON.

From Zero Hedge: Tren de Aragua escorted to his prison cell.

Insurrection Barbie Tweet reflects that:

Former CIA officer Gary Berntsen, one of the most highly decorated intelligence veterans in recent U.S. history, has come forward to confirm that the Venezuelan criminal gang Tren de Aragua (TdA) has been deliberately deployed into the United States by the Venezuelan regime, with the express intent of destabilizing the country through sabotage and violence. According to Berntsen, Tren de Aragua is no longer just a violent street gang. While they may wear the face of criminality, their core leadership and operational cells have undergone paramilitary training under the guidance of Venezuelan intelligence and military officials, aided in part by Cuban intelligence operatives and narco-terrorist networks throughout Latin America.

The Miami Herald cited former CIA officer Berntsen in their reporting here.

Among those sent to the United States were 300 gang members who had received paramilitary training in Venezuela, said Gary Berntsen, a decorated former CIA station chief who headed the agency’s unit searching for Osama Bin Laden in Afghanistan. “The Venezuelan regime has assumed operational control of these guys [Tren de Aragua] and has trained 300 of them; they have given them paramilitary training, training them to fire weapons, on how to conduct sabotage, how to use crypto,” Berntsen, one of the team members, said. “They have given them all like a four- to six-week course. They put these 300 guys through that course and that they were deploying them into the United States to 20 locations, to 20 separate states”. Another team member, who requested anonymity to protect the identities of the team’s sources in Venezuela, said the group has had access to records from the police agencies of the South American country and that these were provided to the Trump administration, and that they have led to the identification and arrests of at least 800 Venezuelans who are believed to be either full-fledged members of Tren de Aragua or members of smaller affiliated gangs.

The team of investigators, which for years have been exposing the threat to the U.S. posed by the Maduro regime, has in the past helped federal investigators in the U.S. target top members of the Caracas government accused by the U.S. justice system of running the Soles drug cartel and of high level corruption through different administrations. In the presentation to the Trump administration, the group claimed that Venezuelan intelligence services had provided logistics and money to hundreds of members of Tren de Aragua to enter the U.S. The Tren de Aragua members were deliberately sent into the largest American cities to create problems for U.S. law enforcement agencies, the source told the Herald. But they “are not just criminals sent to cause havoc. They are soldiers sent in an asymmetric warfare operation against the United States,” the source speaking under condition of anonymity said. Tren de Aragua members were also tasked with setting up drug distribution networks in major U.S. cities to fill the void created by the crackdown on the Mara Salvatrucha gang, also known as MS-13, which was severely weakened by the arrest of its leadership in El Salvador in 2022. … One of the documents the group has provided to the administration, which the Miami Herald was able to obtain, contained the names of 1,281 Venezuelan alleged gang members, sometimes accompanied by photos and the criminal charges they had faced in the South American country. According to the group, some of the gang members were part of an estimated 20,000 inmates who have been released from Venezuelan prisons during Maduro’s tenure…Run by the 300 gang members-turned-operatives, he said the people pose a dangerous threat to U.S. national security. “This is the equivalent of an oversized combat brigade dispersed through 20 different locations, but with thousands of people that would be able to communicate, move drugs, and do whatever they needed, and be able on hand to put pressure on the U.S. with violence in cities, and build out a massive criminal infrastructure in America,” said Berntsen.

Opinion

One cannot import the obvious here clearer: The malevolent forces that are bearing down on the United States of America come from many attack vectors. Tren de Aragua is merely ONE. The CCP makes two. Globalist parasitic corporate and political leaders with no intent of changing their behaviors, three. And the prior leaderships of OUR country, are significantly, if not primarily responsible for the rise in criminality and treasonous activities would make #4. This last one has supported and fielded the criminally-minded District of Columbia bureaucrats and judges (and their State-level cohorts) that WILL face severe scrutiny to the point of long-term punishment, if WE the PEOPLE, are to keep this country alive and healthy. This short list has plenty of other significant threats - overlapping, and more technologically and industrially-connected - which cannot be seen as “secondary.”

This is WHY Trump is using unusual and old tools. Tariffs threats are to force back a once thriving industrial base to the United States. And, in time, these lower costs in the U.S. and worldwide. As Spencer Morrison states clearly:

Not only do tariffs create an incentive for consumers to buy American, but they also create an incentive for foreign producers to lower their costs. If countries like China or Mexico want access to America’s market—which they certainly will—then they will have to find a way to reduce their costs to balance out the tariff. Ultimately, lower production costs will benefit everyone. [My emphasis.]

This is done to counteract and neutralize the long-existing goal to destabilize the United States into chaotic mess that cannot be constituted ever again. This is not just a United States threat - but the Western World at stake. Our once WW2 allies are now totally consumed by an radical ideology (Eco-communism/WEF fascism and sociopathic leaders) based on the destruction of individual freedoms and constant fear and war mongering against anyone that disagrees (Russia and the United States) each in their own ways. That’s the European West, most prevalently, but its a plague worse than the 14th century one gripping the continent like…Nazism and Communism did throughout the 20th century.

Old behaviors that never die.

YET, we have factions of common people that are too propagandized by MEDIA (who operate with/for INTEL - even the Miami Herald), to believe Trump is the existential threat because of all the lying swallowed from malevolent forces that work with the likes of Hillary Clinton. Trump is no angel - that was never the case with anyone else in power either - but he’s not evil tyrant for wanting a stronger USA - not beholden to the CCP or Russia either.

TdA is an attack mechanism - with plenty of CCP overlap and help from South/Central America - to make the United States a hellscape.