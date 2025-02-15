I was on to this gal many months prior to the election. I don’t remember the reason so. Probably due to Lawrence Sellin posting about New York City CCP operations and Philadelphia localities as well.

Lindy Li made a name for herself as a top Democrat fundraiser. Something she is very proud of - as she always mentions that in her interviews. She is on Substack…posting on September 11, 2024.

This is two months after President Donald Trump was shot at in Pennsylvania where Lindy Li ran for our United States Congress circa 2016-2018. She was then to become the youngest woman - and foreign born (China) - to be a member of congress as a Democrat. She raised quite a bit of cash for that run in 2016 ($514,964.63) - including lots of fellow Chinese and Asian throwing big money into her coffers. She ending with $158,885.10 on hand for her 2018 run.

More recently, Lindy has converted to a “Conservative democrat” - or says so in a way to not totally divorce herself from what she says is a “cult” ideology on the Democrat side. But she also has made the media rounds on Fox, Glenn Beck, Benny Johnson, and others like Shawn Ryan’s podcast.

Lindy was a big TRUMP HATER - once pinning a post about him being a rapist.

She has since deleted that derogatory post on Trump. Convenient that. She has not changed her actual views on the world, basically still labeling MAGA as filled with racists - we took her in, didn’t we? - just to not seem too stand-offish against her former CULT.

She got the attention of ELON MUSK (click the pic for link). Who, we also know has his Chinese conflicts tied to Telsa batteries. (ELON is not a great vetter of women, to be clear here. Elon has kids with multiple women - and plenty of interesting ticks that does not compute to being savvy on people.)

Yesterday, she took on journalist and former candidate as well for Congress, Laura Loomer. Laura is the zero-f*cks-given Jewess down in Florida that has made a reputation off intense dissection of pathological lying politicians and their money grifts. Its like her super-skill.

So Lindy was outmatched. First, Lindy has pretended not to speak Mandarin. (Now, for the excuse makers: she is not being deployed in the United States for her Mandarin speaking skills. She being deployed for her wholesome Chinese looks, charming naivete, and people-disarming skills that haven’t kept up with the CCP’s desires to take over the entire world under Xi Jinping.)

If you think otherwise, read my book - and learned about what the CCP is.

In the video above, she puts herself into a faked struggle session. That too is a ploy. To garner MAGA pity and shame. To feel sorry for her. She never renounces any of her political views; rather, she shifts the blame to the “Obama effect” and how Republicans were not on campus. (That is true. Conservatives are an endangered species on these nutter university campuses that push identity politics and blame common folk for not accepting the elite’s luxury beliefs - dehumanizing and anti-human as these beliefs are.)

More importantly and succinctly, this post from Solomon Yue is direct:

Questions to ask Lindy Li : If Xi Jinping came to power in 2013, your great grandpa was killed by #CCP and you "hate fucking Xi Jinping and #China ," why would you go to China attending CCP state media's Sino-US Leadership Training Camp for young American leaders in 2014? Why would you hire CCP proxy Xue (Shue) Haipei who hangs out with Chinese Consul General Zhao Jian of Chicago as your 1st congressional campaign director in 2015? Why would you hire another CCP proxy Wang Yuming who hangs out with Chinese Deputy Consul General Wu Xiaoming of New York as your 2nd congressional campaign director and fundraiser in 2017? Why would you hang out with Chinese Consulate official Cheng Li of New York? Share Why would you still deny the fact that you know Ji Humin if you know now that your picture with this man is on X? Ji Humin is connected to several CCP United Front organizations (Chinese overseas intel operations) and meets Xi Jinping in #Beijing. What did Ji Humin have to do for China to have the opportunity of meeting Xi Jinping? United Front operatives use their personal relationships (关系) to infiltrate our society and collect intel. Can you still claim that you would "die for America" while you surround yourself with CCP operatives in America? Lindy Li needs to answer these questions. America First means we put America's national security interest before political fundraising for the 2026 midterm.

Lindy’s Facebook pictorial evidence is additionally damning. A highly curated Facebook timeline that has her very cozy and cuddling with Joe Biden on numerous occasions, going back many years - well back, even prior to 2019.

More where these came from... more than 6 times she's cozied up to Scranton Liar Joe Biden

Lindy, of course, also sucked up to brain dead Kamala Harris, the HARDEST LEFT member of the Senate when Harris was in the Senate. This contradicts Lindy’s assertions on Joe Biden being the moderate and more to her “conservative” liking. Lindy had zero problems moving over to HARRIS - actually supported Kamala’s run with even MORE FUNDING as her Substack above indicates.

(Note: She has more followers than me - on Substack - with almost zero content. Its ok. Just the difference in who is putting in efforts versus who gets pushed out to normie conservatives by an array of podcasters.)

Harris had ZERO political heft, nearly ZERO political support (except for those that vote BLUE know matter who), and almost ZERO push back from the media - as they curated every interaction with Kamala in long interviews.

Lindy is NOT naïve or stupid or forgetful of her past. She has been playing this political game for a decade. She tells everyone how well she knows things. She brags about what she knew about Joe Biden’s decline - yet, was too afraid to let that fact out.

Cult Member and all.

If anyone hasn’t figured it out: LINDY IS NOT at all a reformed Chinese. She is exactly what the Democrats (and quite a cadre of U.S. Republicans) stand for: money grifting from China through a network of companies they have “relations” with on the regular.

Lindy is here - to nudge political discourse to favor China and to entrap those dummies that can’t see through her “nice girl” act. She is what some call BGY.

I don’t like this fact. I wish people could reform. BUT QUIETLY.

She’s on a media blitz unlike any seen in recent memory. Landing on any republican-friendly outlets to peddle her politically homeless sob story. That’s not a recanting of beliefs. But that’s a pathway to stardom.

People need to be circumspect about anyone, including myself. I haven’t altered my past - even as some suggested that I do just that to get a job with them.

(Yes, that happened in March 2024, regarding becoming a contract researcher for a Florida-based operation. But I had to delete the post (below) so the internet wouldn’t pick it up on accident. As an actual HOMELESS person, STILL, I didn’t swallow my pride or principles to get a $3,000/month gig that would only last as long as they felt I was useful to them. I was to work on Illegal Alien invasion information gathering. But the tease went away after a visit with them at Hillsdale College. (After I rode a Greyhound bus…they paid for that and my lodging. Thanks.))

But back to Lindy’s case: Especially someone that lies as easily about basic abilities (speaking Mandarin), past associations with high-level CCP go-betweens, and political campaign funding to hard leftist Kamala, when those facts can be found in like 5-15 minutes.

That’s not conversion, but a confession of sins with an operative’s obsession with keeping people distracted by the little China gal cult-indoctrination act.

She is “politically” homeless. So what.

Ask her to critique Xi Jinping on live TV.

See how quickly she ever does that!

https://x.com/LawrenceSellin/status/1890600532592472394

This is a denouncement video - but, its a podcast. And she does so as a victim of pressure - fake struggle session. (And is she so high up now in the plan that the CCP-Xi has given her broad permission to do such things?)

