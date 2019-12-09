DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post
JASON T POWERS's show
The Danger of Relationship Advice on Twitter & Social Media
0:00
-14:39

The Danger of Relationship Advice on Twitter & Social Media

Jason Powers's avatar
Jason Powers
Dec 09, 2019

In 4 or 5 tweets, you can't diagnose the Root Cause Analysis of the Problem. However, Twitter has links on profiles. Further research led to his videos - I watched; and now have greater understanding of his issues. That said, he would never listen to me. But he needs a different goal: revamp his motivation towards being someone people want to like for him. Learn how to build a routine NOT tied to women. Find men to participate in positive roles Like sports and hobbies devoid of women.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Powers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture