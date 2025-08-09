Share

Fani Willis is still a district attorney in Atlanta, GA. Former Attorney General Bill Barr, after leaving Trump high-n-dry in mid-December 2020 and threatening Tony Schaffer for checking into the PA election chicanery in 2020 via a box truck full of ballots shipped in from New York City (allegedly), worked with Fani ‘Fifty Stacks in frig’ Willis to build a RICO case on Trump and many others, starting in late 2021.

Most of this situation was discussed in a podcast about a year ago. But the details were not quite there. (The handwritten notes need further vetting.)

Overall, noting that Bill Barr is heavily tied into the Epstein case, and Kirkland Ellis, the law firm that was involved with Epstein’s plea deal, Barr’s former law firm, and handled Dominion’s patent transfers for several years (through several banks), should be further looked into for others who know details. One did some work on this here and here.

#BarrDidIt: Epstein & Dominion Voting Intersect Jason Powers · April 13, 2023 #EpsteinDidntKillHimself was the hashtag winner of 2019. Twitter, the former ally of Substack, has accounts based off this exact premise. This post is not about the intrigues of one Jeffrey Epstein, but his connects to all the usual suspects that have been circulating like vote thieves and murderers-for-hire since the summer of 2019. 2-time Attorney Gen… Read full story

Bill Barr showing up in GA Election fraud does not surprise at all. If Trump had those two states (GA and PA), his electoral vote total would have risen to 268. Not enough for the presidency, but more than enough to constitute deeper looks into Wisconsin and Arizona, both states had huge obvious election violations in the execution of their elections - violation of statutes. (Wisconsin went to the State Supreme Court eventually, losing on political party lines.) Michigan also had the ballots at 3AM caught on tape and published by Gateway Pundit, showing truck unloading. Again, none of this is new.

But the revelation tests how far Trump will go to get justice for such crimes. The criminals are known. We have receipts. (There is a money trail to be looked at. Or did John Brennan and Bill Barr and the 100s, if not 1000s of other government minions, not take a single nickel. We KNOW that is not the case. The NGO corruption was revealed by DOGE. Money laundering has to be explored.)

Leave a comment