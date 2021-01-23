DCFPRESS Post

JASON T POWERS's show
Odds and Ends: 1/22/21 Thoughts +2 in Biden's Presidency
Jason Powers
Jan 23, 2021

The week's news is a hodge podge. At the beginning of the week, it was a Trump Presidency. Now, it's Biden turn and his executive orders are flying fast to put the breaks on Trump's plans.
https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/22/after-snubbing-trump-and-americans-amazon-offers-vaccine-help-the-moment-biden-takes-office/
https://dailycaller.com/2021/01/20/quiz-chinese-propaganda-or-american-journalists/
https://www.scribd.com/document/491497694/Final-Report-The-President-s-Advisory-1776-Commission
https://www.justice.gov/opa/investigations-regarding-violence-capitol
https://www.medpagetoday.com/washington-watch/washington-watch/90778
https://www.justice.gov/opa/page/file/1356551/download

