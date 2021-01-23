The week's news is a hodge podge. At the beginning of the week, it was a Trump Presidency. Now, it's Biden turn and his executive orders are flying fast to put the breaks on Trump's plans.
https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/22/after-snubbing-trump-and-americans-amazon-offers-vaccine-help-the-moment-biden-takes-office/
https://dailycaller.com/2021/01/20/quiz-chinese-propaganda-or-american-journalists/
https://www.scribd.com/document/491497694/Final-Report-The-President-s-Advisory-1776-Commission
https://www.justice.gov/opa/investigations-regarding-violence-capitol
https://www.medpagetoday.com/washington-watch/washington-watch/90778
https://www.justice.gov/opa/page/file/1356551/download
Odds and Ends: 1/22/21 Thoughts +2 in Biden's Presidency
Jan 23, 2021
The week's news is a hodge podge. At the beginning of the week, it was a Trump Presidency. Now, it's Biden turn and his executive orders are flying fast to put the breaks on Trump's plans.
JASON T POWERS's show
Politics, Personal, Current Events, Society, Anything that comes to my head.Politics, Personal, Current Events, Society, Anything that comes to my head.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes