From Operation Virus (published hard copy in January 2025, right as Trump took office):

Below are but a few divide-n-conquer narratives. These pit people against each other over safety, security, health and identity groupings. · CCP Lab Origination v. Wet Market · Masks v. No Masks · Distancing v. No Distancing · Therapeutics v. mRNA Vaccines · Systemic Racism v. Equality of Rights · Man v. Woman · Two Sexes v. Multiplicity of Genders · Big Cities v. Rural Populations · Liberal v. Conservative · Old v. Young · MAGA v. Woke · Trump v. any other candidate · Capitalism v. Communism · Christianity et. al. v. Atheism · Ukraine v. Russia · Israel v. Palestinian Hamas · Native Born Citizens v. H1B Applicants Some are recent (MAGA v. Woke, Masks v. No Masks) while others are centuries old slicing up of people into groups to create a ‘war stew.’ The desired conflict element hinges off people that may agree on 80-90% of reality, and policy, but then become absolute bitter enemies of one another over just one issue, labeling each other “stupid”, as Bernays surmised. This tactic is exploited by the GP; and now, the BLOB. Both love to gin up particular factions to hate one another. By further tapping into a person’s psychological distress, through crisis after crisis, real or manufactured, the GP (and the BLOB) further divvy the population through their most powerful assets: social and mass media outlets. The BLOB aggressively deployed disinformation and censorship tools in the aftermath of 2016 elections. The GP and BLOB’s power to create stress and crisis derives from an iron ownership grip on 24-7 media dissemination of propaganda. Their social media message can spread to many millions or billions inside a day, a near superpower. Their concerted efforts since 2012[i] was to militaristically alter and distort the media battlefield by: exponential escalation of loaded language and words; framing social issues without context; repetitive use of short concise phrases – 3-word talking points; and blunt stereotyping of any dissenting voices throughout the Western World. These represent just a few ‘disinfo’ methodologies. In short, a militarized media operation aimed at domestic populations that do not agree with the GP, or their BLOB technocrats, social engineering objectives through fictions to divide people over a single issue.

MIGA?

Making Israel Great Again has been triggered substantially. TO do this, you must own communications and censor (that’s ongoing). Anyone notice these things:

Not all Jews are alike. That is for 100% certain. People can and do get along. People can figure out how to live an orderly, stable and safe life. But that isn’t the goal of pot committed RICE (Reward, Ideology, Coercion, Ego) folks.

The above mentions 2 names with remarkable backgrounds. The second, Zionist Max Bennett, was famously apart of Operation Susannah, a failed false flag, on Egypt. James Corbett has reported on this as well - in his series tied to 9/11 intrigues.

Others are noticing too, a Shipwreck video, regarding the separation in MAGA. (The divide-n-rule - the top Conservative pundits - are being paid to do mockingbird posts to “curate the image of Israel” into a positive narrative.)

America Divided For Political Ends?

Some people I had a very short involvement with are pushing a DARVO (Deny Attack Reverse Victim Offender)-light style operation on people. Dr. Naomi Wolf wrote:

It’s hard for me to begin. It’s been a horrible, horrible couple of days—obviously nothing compared to the real trauma and tragedy that played out in one family in our nation with the loss of Charlie Kirk—but the after-effect that I talked about yesterday, this wave of antisemitism and “the Jews did it, Israel did it, Mossad did it,” has been overwhelming. I spoke yesterday about Tucker Carlson, whom I like and respect in a lot of ways, and about his very painful comments in his eulogy speech. I don’t need to belabor that again. You all heard it. If you didn’t hear it, I posted the video on my X and on other social media feeds.

Antisemitism is a very effective cudgel to wield. It comes out regularly to shut down any critiques of actions and Jewish/Zionistic involvement in any situations. Just the written or spoken utterance of this

assures that the conversation will go nowhere.

That’s the point. That’s the operation.

BUT - if you want to reference where some people got the idea about “the Jews did it, Israel did it, Mossad did it,” turn to none other than Max Blumenthal.

You know who Max is

?

’s son. You were very close to the Clintons - especially in the 1990s - so you know the parent of this essential source of ginning up division.

Interesting tidbit about Sidney from the discreditable source, Wikipedia:

Blumenthal was born in Chicago to Claire (née Stone) and Hyman V. Blumenthal. His father was Jewish,[12] while his mother was Protestant Christian.[citation needed] He became involved in politics at age 12 as a courier for a local Democratic Party election precinct captain.

So why would Max ever push a narrative so quickly? Why could be partly this:

It is verifiably true that Charlie Kirk was leaving the Zionist talking point plantation and his desires to do so would be an deep impediment to Israel’s ongoing US support and achieving Netanyahu’s goals. (Trump having a slew of Jews, not a funny here, running his foreign policy in the Middle East - that just so happened to have an intense desire to turn the Gaza Strip into a real estate development package with LNG offshore as well.) The 20-point plan times up really, really well - with this thought. Just 3 weeks after Kirk’s death. Max, being on the left, politically, is sowing the proper division in MAGA. That would be easy if he could introduce that Charlie Kirk had resisted becoming just another Zionist shill and that he had to be neutralized by the righteous people in Israel. (At 8:36, Max backtracks enough to give him enough journalistic space and still maintain that he knows he Zionist lobby that made and paid Kirk would not be at all above using such methods.) Max got enough intel, he saw the opportunity, and this is him repositioning his brand (The Gray Zone) to a wider audience. Framing it as “giving them a voice” and calling out the Zionist dilemma: “Israel needs white conservative [United States] men to fight Iran.”

Naomi writes:

Vocal conservative Christians have not, for the most part, extended a hand to Jews who are feeling quite betrayed and vulnerable and scared.

Betrayed? Vulnerable? Scared?

Try knowing that has been what plenty of MAGA Christians felt since J6. As those people had their government betrayed them, turning basic trespassing (if even that) into convictable felonies, and then locked up by hard-left DOJ lawyers and judges.

(Many lawyers, like the ones that Hillary Clinton employed (and Jake Sullivan) who ran an operation on Trump (the Alfabank hoax). Former AG Merrick Garland’s assistant was Maggie Goodlander (Sullivan’s wife, INTEL naval officer, and a key impeachment of Trump scribbler) was rewarded time and time again through promotion to bigger assignments.

Goodlander is in Congress! She still has power!

The vulnerability of millions of Americans as an invasion of the country took place, under Biden, is still being undone at present, but with the same blocking forces that put the J6ers in prison.

Scared is what at least the bottom 75% of Americans are feeling nightly. They don’t know if they wake up in another World War, a full-on banking collapse, or their entire way of life is destructed by the continued overreach of government, whether done by a Republican or Democrat or Communist, dictators care not the flavor they present as.

Pragmatic Repositioning?

Naomi does her own backtrack as well, using her husband’s thoughts and analyses to not offend:

And Brian O’Shea, my husband, thinks very interestingly and provocatively that this whole kind of whipping up—from Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson’s comments, and I guess someone named Nick Fuentes, and then all the amplification that AI can do so well, and bots and trolls can do so well these days—of anti-Israel, anti-Jewish rhetoric is deliberate. There’s plenty to criticize with Israel, as with any country, but the kind of hatefulness toward Jews, the division, and the use of Israel as a wedge issue is different. Brian thinks it’s because the left has already largely lost credibility since they hate Israel and are often quite antisemitic, but that the real goal here is for a foreign power to drive a wedge among conservatives and independents using Israel and Jews as a cudgel. And that kind of sounds right to me, because this is not organic. It’s definitely whipped up. It’s definitely artificial. Share [My emphasis.]

Then, as she is apt to do, Naomi goes right back to her Jewish VICTIM MODE:

…just the scale of propaganda we’ve never had to evolve with before as humans, so many people are falling for it. And it’s incredibly demoralizing. I told you yesterday that when I read Tucker Carlson’s remarks at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service, I just wanted to lie down. I couldn’t even get up. I was so demoralized. I keep saying that word. I was quite triggered. It was so traumatic. Not just his comments, but Candace Owens’s and all the innuendo. Because if you are Jewish, you recognize that innuendo. You recognize that vibe of “oh, nod, nod, wink, wink.” And again, I really want to stress: I like and mostly respect Tucker Carlson. And I’m not trying to make an estrangement worse. But I guess what I am trying to say—and I’ve been talking to friends of mine who are Jewish and they’re also waiting—is that we’re waiting for some prominent Republicans to step forward and say: “Hey, we know how painful that was. We know that Candace Owens is stirring up this implication that Israel did it. We know there’s no evidence for that.”… My friend said that she wrote a letter withdrawing from an organization that she had just joined because it was a Republican organization and no one had spoken up. And I know how she feels, right? I’m looking around and it’s crickets.

How can we ever get to that evidence?

Why do you need Republican validation for anything; or specifically, on Candace Owens? Would Lindsay Graham be enough of a prominent guy there?

And, innuendo - how about the FBI and top conservative influencers trying to sell a 30-06 Mauser round hit Kirk? And that gaslighting we got from a text message confession straight out of the 1970s?

The FBI also did their damnest not to show the appropriate video (on a campus with TONS of it in high def), if also claiming it would prejudice the jury. But such prejudice hasn’t matter in other high profile cases of recent vintage.

IF you got the goods, there isn’t much prejudice to a logical mind who might sit on a jury. They are there to look at direct and circumstantial evidence and decide.

(Year 2020: Many of us MAGA folks remember the lack of responses we received from the Republicans regarding RULE of LAW, in the aftermath of George Floyd, another bungled and messed up investigation, convction and wild scenario. There was crickets then too - as the Democrats took Floyd around to 3 funerals, rioted, and had their kneel downs. Would a kneel down for American Jews made the “just joined a Republican organization” feel better? At least Candace Owens was/is consistent on Floyd.)

What is different this time is: Charlie Kirk was, as some implied very recently, built with Jewish money.

The Jewish Involvement innuendo is: WHO had the most to gain in eliminating a media asset that was spoiling before Israel’s eyes after $75 million in investment?

(Is Laura Loomer - batshit crazy or Zionist crazy like a fox? An former Project Veritas operative - who ran afoul of Trump - or just another Zionist propagandist/ influencer?)

Share

One thing to cure what ails Dr Naomi Wolf is to do an investigation of all the various things that don’t add up. Maybe take a trip to Orem, Utah? Undoubtedly, you were capable enough to do the Pfizer documents just off your name recognition. This might be the case of the quarter century.

Journalism, Maybe

I am not a pro-Palestine or pro-Israel. I wanted a zero-state solution. A demilitarized zone and the entirety of Israel and Palestine folded inward, but a new arrangement into a North/South Israel. I was thinking that back in November 2024. So it isn’t a new position, post Charlie Kirk.

Netanyahu and his war cabinet need to face war crimes. Hamas leadership rounded up and imprison or executed as well. That’s it. But it will never happen.

A crime takes motive, means and opportunity. The Tyler Robinson guy did not shoot a 30-06 at Charlie Kirk and kill him. (The gun/towel was said, by the FBI, to have his “DNA” or prints on it - the one found assembled in the woods.) We don’t even have video evidence of Robinson being on that roof. The gun - impossible to breakdown and run across a roof inside 20 seconds.

So we have a case without a legitimate suspect captured in custody. Therefore too, it was not done by some mediocre civilian that wanted to hit/get back at Kirk.

It was done by someone highly trained to evade capture, and with a projectile shooting weapon that hit its mark lethally. Thereafter, quickly evaded all suspicion, while a old guy attempted to take credit. No one can accurately identify the size of round (doctor put out a fantastical tale via TPUSA spokesman) - the hit through the neck is fairly small - and it is an exit wound (in my humble opinion.)

As well, we are told there was no autopsy done. The scene was being cleaned up within 5-10 minutes. The site was renovated - seen that on video - giving more suspicion that this was a state-level operation, operating through numerous agents. The cover-up is the clue here.

Just a reminder: Robert Maxwell was given a STATE burial by Israel after a mysterious boat accident (heart attack or drowning or suicide)? This as Maxwell’s corrupt deeds and his bankrupted empire was to all crash just weeks after his death.

His daughter, Ghislaine, thought he was murdered.

And it is not a secret that ‘Robert Maxwell’ was in intelligence.

Robert Maxwell: Biography of A Quadruple Intel Agent? Mentor of Epstein? Jason Powers · January 4, 2024 Source Since the beginning of the Jeffrey Epstein affair, the intrigue has been knowing WHO he was involved with, WHY did he get such access, so easily, HOW did he come into his many millions, and WHAT and WHO else was involved, and for HOW long was this going on? Read full story

