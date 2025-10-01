Share

GenXGirl on X has broken a HUGE story about Israel influence operations.

Israel First Influencers getting paid big $$$ 4 posts?

https://efile.fara.gov/docs/7652-Exhibit-AB-20250926-1.pdf

A sampling of those listed across various platforms by GenXGirl1994. As GenXGirl states about their recruitment and reach:

- Israel365 Trip to Israel

- Bill Ackman’s Hamptons Retreat

- Natanyahu’s Influencer Event Collectively, these influencers have a reach of 11 Million

Also from her post, the WHO that is behind the influence operation:

The $900K budget covers other expenditures such as setup & onboarding Two Israelis are listed as owners of Bridge Partners, LLC: - Uri Steinberg - Yair Levi Uri Steinberg’s LinkedIn shows he worked for Israel’s Ministry of Tourism for 11 years. In 2018, he opened Uri Steinberg Consulting. His LinkedIn Profile states: “I serve as a conduit between Israeli and American entities, helping them to connect with one other. Working primarily with the faith-based and travel trade communities, I create the bridges necessary for meeting our clients’ objectives. I apply productive strategies that serve to effectively overcome marketing and PR challenges.”

From the FARA file & GenXGirl $450,000 for August and September 2025 campaigns.

MAGA or Israel First?

2020 Trump Campaign manager Bradley Parscale was hired as well by HAVAS Media for $1,500,000 per month to provide his influencer services on behalf of Israel’s Foreign Ministry. You might remember this video of Parscale in 2020:

As GenXGirl noted, this isn’t a high priority of the DOJ under AG Pamela Bondi.

Recent FARA Violations (CCP, ROK, Routh & Mangione)

Interestingly enough, the two highest profile cases (started under Biden’s administration) had connections that I linked back to two assassination attempts. (https://www.justice.gov/nsd-fara/recent-cases)

In September 2024, in the Eastern District of New York, former New York State official Linda Sun was indicted for violating and conspiring to violate FARA, among other charges. In exchange for millions of dollars, Sun allegedly acted on behalf of the government of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) while serving as Deputy Chief of Staff in the New York State Executive Chamber. The indictment alleges that Sun engaged in numerous political activities at the request of PRC officials and CCP representatives in her official position. Sun allegedly did not register as a foreign agent with the Attorney General and took steps to conceal her relationship with the PRC and CCP. Sun's husband, co-defendant Chris Hu, was also charged with money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and misuse of means of identification. According to the indictment, Sun and Hu laundered the millions of dollars they received from the PRC and CCP to purchase real estate, automobiles, and other luxury items.

In July 2024, in the Southern District of New York, Sue Mi Terry was charged with substantive and conspiracy violations of FARA for allegedly acting as an unregistered agent of the Republic of Korea (“ROK”). From approximately 2001 to 2011, Terry served in multiple U.S. government positions focused on ROK affairs. After leaving the government around 2011, Terry continued to work on ROK affairs at academic institutions and think tanks. The indictment alleges that Terry performed numerous actions as an agent for the ROK intelligence service, including publicly advocating for policies favorable to the ROK, providing the ROK with access to U.S. government officials, and disclosing non-public U.S. government information to the ROK. The indictment further alleges that Terry hosted a happy hour for Congressional staff at the request of her ROK intelligence handlers. In exchange for these actions, ROK intelligence officers allegedly provided Terry with luxury goods, dinners, and over $37,000 in funding for a Korean affairs think tank program controlled by Terry.

In Sun’s case there was high rise location (top floor) in Hawaii that conveniently embeds alongside the activities of both Ryan Wesley Routh & Luigi Mangione.

I only know this because the building had to have a 47th floor. Koolani is the only one that met this requirement (page 44 of the indictment).

Sue Mi Terry was intriguing as it came right as Trump was shot at in Pennsylvania. She is married to MAX BOOT, and worked and conferenced with Ryan Welsey Routh’s second follow on Twitter, Soo Kim, a CIA (and still) in the intelligence game. Terry’s lawyer, Lee Wolosky, happens to know the Bidens really well. Wolosky worked with Hunter at Boies, represented Fiona Hill (Ukraine impeachment) and is also friends with Stephen Patrick Lynch, the pursuer of the Nord Stream 2. Lynch dumped $500,000 in a Federal Election filing the day after Trump was shot at - and still want the Nord Stream 2 in his grasp.

Colin Zwirko was Routh’s first follow, a North Korean “journalist”. Lastly, businessman Anton Krucky was also ran to ground - as he is a much more influential player (in my opinion) - than people think to understanding the now convicted Ryan Routh. Krucky is the top director home building on the big island after running Tissue Genesis.