Primary source documents involving millions of dollars to the crackhead son of a former US President, Vice President, and once powerful United States Senator in the swamp game for over 50 years, are the mother lode of how Washington, D.C. works only for the elite.

's Garret Ziegler has been busy revamping the search function on

. To their credit, it only took about 6 months. Faster than government works! Even this explorer of the mind and mendacity of Hunter Biden was a bit concern about other reasons (legal was the most assumed) were afoot for the take down this trove from the most infamous laptop of the 21st century, well surpassing Anthony Weiner’s.

Xiaopeng “Rick” Niu

Niu was the key silent party to significant CEFC deals. He was the assigned strategic advisor to what later became Hudson West by August 2017.

Then, Hunter and Jim Biden partnered up with shady Chinese with suitcases full of cash (buying up two real estate properties for over $80 million and providing the cash-poor Bidens their seed money of $5 million for Hudson West III), while unceremoniously dropping their lesser known partners. British intel guy (James Gilliar), U.S. Navy veteran (Tony Bobulinski) and long-time buddy and cash catcher (Rob Walker) were burned out of the BIG PICTURE. Hunter needed to satisfy the BIG GUY and his 10% share. Less people, more money.

Xiaopeng "Rick" Niu: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Xiaopeng_Rick_Niu.jpg

Rick Niu works for Starr Insurance in New York City and did so throughout his direct email interactions with Hunter from March 2017 through March 2019.

https://bidenlaptopemails.com/primary-research/email/884

From: 汪浩 <wanghao@cefc.co> > Subject: Re:Introduction to Mr Wang > Date: 3 March 2017 at 10:44:27 GMT+1 > To: "James Gilliar" <james.gilliar@j2cr.com> , 赵润龙 <zhaorunlong@cefc.co> > Cc: rick.niu@starrcompanies.com > > Hi Runlong, thanks for the introduction. > Dear James, > It's a great pleasure to work with you on this project. > Please find attached a draft framework agreement for the establishment of a joint venture between us. > Rick Niu, CCed herein, is the President & CEO of Starr Strategic Holdings who has been appointed as our strategic advisor in the United States in this project. I recommend an in-person meeting between you and Mr Niu to discuss the details of the agreement. > We look forward to your comments in due course. > Best regards. > Wang Hao

Niu is probably the most powerful direct connection that Hunter Biden ever made that hasn’t gotten his hands dirty. Not implicated in any wrongdoing, unlike the myriad of Hunter’s former business associates. Niu is also extremely well-connected - from AIG’s former CEO Maurice Greenberg to the late Henry Kissinger - to 2 former CIA directors, R. James Woolsey and David Petraeus. (Neither signed the 51 Intel letter overtly. Woolsey advises at First Wall Street Capital where CEFC was looking to acquire Magnolia LNG. First Wall Street shared the same floor where Starr Companies was located.)

Niu is also a elite member of the Council on Foreign Relations, Economic Club of New York, and the Committee of 100. Rick is attached to SALT, an Anthony Scaramucci operated organization. Niu held a FINRA license with Marco Polo Securities. (More on that in my next post.)

https://bidenlaptopemails.com/primary-research/email/7105 sent in February 5, 2018:

Hunter, Long time no speak and hope this finds you well. I have a few business trips coming up and thought I should pass along just in case we cross path. In Wilmington DE this Friday the 9th and available for lunch, in Washington DC on the 14th and available for dinner, and in Richmond VA on the 15th and available for dinner or breakfast on the 16th. Lots have transpired at Starr with excitement and I’m happy to brief you on our new initiatives either in person or via the phone. Just let me know what works. All the best, Rick [MY EMPHASIS.] [Note: this confirms a cordial relationship for meet up. Rick travels to Delaware show he ventures to the Delaware/D.C. area where Marco Polo X LLC was formed in December 2020 .]

https://bidenlaptopemails.com/primary-research/email/477

The Big Guy Email landed only 8 days (May 13th) after significant conversations were made around May 5, 2017 between Rick Niu, Hunter and his former partners (Revised CEFC Framework Agreement). James Gilliar’s later email to Tony Bobulinski triggered Hunter over the paltry $850,000 per year that Gilliar suggested for their potential business entity while also giving significantly details about where CEFC was seeking to spread the Belt and Road Initiative.

{More on the LNG deals included in the movie Chasing the Grift.}

Tony As I had already alluded we have discussed and agreed the following renumeration packages Chair / Vice Chair depending on agreement with CEFC ( Hunter ) 850 CEO ( Tony ) 850 James ( EEIG ) international consultancy agreement business development (James) 500,000 Rob 500 Jim Unknown Sanan ( Under EEIG agreement ) 72,000 Hunter has some office expectations he will elaborate James needs travel of 15,000 k a month ( 180,000 PA ) AS for roles I will continue with the International development in Oman, France, Belgium, Luxembourg act We have found a UAE bank they [CEFC] want , Azerbaijan and Colombia, bringing expertise in for infrastructure programmes and relations with the big consultants for US IN 2008 I had 80 bn of deliverable programmes under management in UAE Personally I have already spent a large amount on this and I’m not in for the weekly pay, but as we have been shorted on the agreed package I feel this is right and reasonable I am happy to raise any detail with Zang if there is shortfalls ? At the moment there s a provisional agreement that the equity will be distributed as follows 20 H 20 RW 20JG 20 TB 10 Jim 10 held by H for the big guy ? [MY EMPHASIS.]

Rick has been quite busy since 2019, when he wished Joe Biden well in his run for the presidency, but didn’t donate to his campaign. But donated to $5,000 to Great America Committee in 2020.

Rick added to his unique “STARR” resume the title of CEO of Nexus Worldwide LLC and very recently: Mercury Public Affairs LLC. [LinkedIn page.]

One might of heard of Mercury.

The current Chief of Staff to President Trump, Susie Wiles, came over from her Mercury stint as its co-chairman in 2022.

Intel: My map below for NYC for various intrigues traced by address.

In a follow up post, one will go into Marco Polo Securities, Ignacio Maria “NACHO” Foncillas and how Rick Niu ties them to Hunter Biden/CEFC.

NexusX Capital Partners is the LLC likely attached to Rick Niu in New York. Nexus is located across the street from the building that housed Rosement Realty (Hunter/Devon & company) before it was acquired by the Chinese as Gemini. {https://bidenlaptopemails.com/}

