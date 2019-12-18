DCFPRESS Post

JASON T POWERS's show
Letter from Donald Trump to Nancy Pelosi: Impeachment Part 1
Jason Powers
Dec 18, 2019

Trump sent a letter to Nancy Pelosi December 17th 2019. This letter provides an adequate rebuttal for what is nothing more than a political move to garner a vote on record for the Democrats to say they did. Otherwise, they have not produce the whistleblower in the discovery phase which the foundation of their initial inquiry rests. Instead they produced diplomats with agendas and legal scholars to make what amounted to emotional arguments.

