Letter from Donald Trum to Nancy Pelosi: Part II, Brief Analysis

Trump sent a letter to Nancy Pelosi December 17th 2019. This letter provides an adequate rebuttal for what is nothing more than a political move to garner a vote on record for the Democrats to say they did. Otherwise, they have not produce the whistleblower in the discovery phase which the foundation of their initial inquiry rests. Instead they produced diplomats with agendas and legal scholars to make what amounted to emotional arguments.



Trump is making his pitch here - persuasion against the consistent crazymaking of Democrats since 2016, and even back into 2015. But what changed surrounding Trump?



Nothing really - only the media perception (well-paid to parrot their handlers objectives) while avoiding real corruption abroad discussion. Lastly, Trump has not been given a fair shake on his policies which have demonstratively helped. That is the question from 2020 election? Does he prove his case?