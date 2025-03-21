Started with Gateway Pundit Article on The American Inns of Court and Bad Kitty Unleashed Discoveries. Share

2. Checked into the Inns Foundation - see if any other big names popped up. Nothing I could grasp onto as worthy of digging. Very stable amount of money flowing into the Inns about $2-3 million per year as a prestige social club.

Newsmax will pay voting software company Smartmatic $40 million to settle a defamation lawsuit filed years ago in Delaware state court. The resolution to the once-contentious legal dispute was actually made in September 2024, but only recently revealed in a Newsmax investment prospectus or circular published on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website earlier this month.

7. So why does it matter? Well if Oliff, PLC et. al. was privy to any illegal Smartmatic behavior, private (ex parte) discussions with judges in either D.C. (SCOTUS), or particular Delaware judges - that employed Joe Biden’s Power of Attorney (which Newsmax case had that occurrence) it would be big news. Shows how big and boutique law firms, along with district and federal Article III judges are making unilateral decisions to circumvent democracy in our United States Republic. This is one’s assessment. I can’t link anyone at Oliff to the SPECIAL ELITE COURT CLUB yet… I have to dig on those names. Might take a few days.

