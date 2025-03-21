Started with Gateway Pundit Article on The American Inns of Court and Bad Kitty Unleashed Discoveries.
2. Checked into the Inns Foundation - see if any other big names popped up. Nothing I could grasp onto as worthy of digging. Very stable amount of money flowing into the Inns about $2-3 million per year as a prestige social club.
Looked at their address: 225 Reinekers Lane, Suite 770, Alexandria, VA 22314 to see what is located nearby. Sometimes, and this is my viewpoint on investigations, people have patterns of behavior and going to certain places is just one aspect. About 90%+ of our day - is done with the same locations: where we sleep, where we work, where we go to eat, where we go to relax or play, and then our out-of-the-unusual or non-routine meet ups are the other 10% of our lives (hidden parts, clubs or special groups we become apart of, but keep out of sight from certain people.)
Smartmatic ran their patents through James A. Oliff. Located right down the street from our SCOTUS/DC Circuit/DOJ elitist court club. Oliff retired after 45 years, conveniently, on January 12, 2021.
What was going on January 6, 2021? Well, it was suppose to be an election challenge by brave Republicans (ha ha ha) to review the 2020 elections. But what do you know, the whole operation was sabotaged, well before Trump finished speaking. (And 2 competing narratives came from that day: it was worse than Pearl Harbor, an insurrection; it was a setup by over 200 plus intel (FBI et al) agents of the U.S. Government.
Smartmatic’s CEO and other officers were charged by the DOJ in August 2024 for their actions in Philippines, particularly tied to bribery and money laundering. But the election-eering company - the entity used to get those money payoffs - wasn’t charged. Just can’t make this stuff up.
Meanwhile, Newsmax, a cash poor entity, settled with Smartmatic for $40 million JUST a few days ago PUBLICLY. https://lawandcrime.com/high-profile/smartmatic-secures-40-million-settlement-from-newsmax-to-end-defamation-lawsuit-over-2020-election-coverage/ The actual settlement was negotiated out September 2024 in lieu of NEWSMAX IPO talks.
Newsmax will pay voting software company Smartmatic $40 million to settle a defamation lawsuit filed years ago in Delaware state court.
The resolution to the once-contentious legal dispute was actually made in September 2024, but only recently revealed in a Newsmax investment prospectus or circular published on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website earlier this month.
7. So why does it matter? Well if Oliff, PLC et. al. was privy to any illegal Smartmatic behavior, private (ex parte) discussions with judges in either D.C. (SCOTUS), or particular Delaware judges - that employed Joe Biden’s Power of Attorney (which Newsmax case had that occurrence) it would be big news. Shows how big and boutique law firms, along with district and federal Article III judges are making unilateral decisions to circumvent democracy in our United States Republic. This is one’s assessment. I can’t link anyone at Oliff to the SPECIAL ELITE COURT CLUB yet… I have to dig on those names. Might take a few days.
This revelation isn’t shocking. But it reflect how broken the system is. Now, even with Trump’s 2nd bite at the apple, all the judges are - as Bad Kitty Unleashed posits - just meet up in secret, and coordinate their actions, amongst allies. Their private offices and chambers are too risky.
Fun fact: Smartmatic’s Barbados location is right next door to an investment bank (Royal Fidelity) and across the street from a offshore leak listed law office. One stop shop.
Wouldn't this qualify as a Seditious Conspiracy? I mean, what is more likely to be capable of actual sedition that could threaten the nation?:
1) Grandma's in rope lines at the US Capitol waving flags and taking selfies for Facebook.
or
2) The American Inns Court VIP's of judges, politicians, lawyers, DOJ/FBI/CIA, federal agency heads, voting machine executives, CISA propagandists who all share hatred and loathing of Trump and American voters who elect him and hold secret meetings about how to be as seditious as they can possibly get away with being while he's a threat to them.
Take as long as you need to answer that. Oh, I see you answered that already before you even read this last sentence.