Impeachment Cover Up: Joe Biden and the Quid (Part 2)

Deep State is handled by the powerbrokers who deploy their close ties and relatives tactically to monitor and gather intel while fronting as business interests. Cash, weapons, resources, undoubtedly, have made their way through cut outs. 2019 inquiry by Trump into the murky waters led to the impeachment inquiry. They KNOW the stakes - Trump can impact policy, disrupt corrupt connections, stir the pot. It's not by accident that an internal spy to the White House briefing on this, made the complaint. It was a way to blame shift to Trump. Name ties Trump has to Ukraine? Or Russia? Media haven't made the case for his benefiting there.