Alex N Wong (born 1980) is the deputy NSA Director under Mike Waltz. Wong, Chinese-American (both parents from China), is a former Covington & Burling lawyer, Harvard law grad and editor of its Law Review, Mitt Romney advisor in 2012, and worked closely with Senator Tom Cotton on a number of vectors as an advisor. Wong is a North Korean analyst/expert under the 1st Trump administration, working on nuclear disarmament. Wong majored in French (intelligence training?) and English literature. Wong graduated from U. of Penn (like Jeffrey Goldberg - many years his senior) in 2002.

Wong was attached to the U.S. Department of State back during the Bush-Obama admin bridge for Iraq working on "rule of law" in 2007-2009 before being licensed in law matters in DC in 2010. Wong does work with Hudson Institute where former Rep Mike Gallagher (neocon, Trump hating) who now works with Palantir.

Palantir operates an NSA upgrade on intelligence gathering to determine what people will do from their myriad of connections. Or if AI is your jam:

Data-Driven Decision Making: The company aims to empower organizations to make informed decisions based on data insights, by providing tools for identifying patterns, trends, and anomalies.

Palantir Gotham: A platform designed for intelligence gathering, counterterrorism, and military purposes.

WONG’S WIFE: ADDED at 4:30PM 3/26/25

Tom Cotton, Alex Wong and his wife, Candice Chiu are Harvard Law graduates. Tom graduated in 2002 while Wong graduated later in 2007. Chiu clerked for SCOTUSes Sotomayor and Kavanaugh (while he was on the D.C. Circuit). Additionally, Candice Chiu (Wong) worked for King & Spalding alongside then K&S partner and former FBI director Christopher Wray. As a Harvard law graduate, it would be hard not think these two could have met in 2011.

Candice Chiu (Wong) was additional involved in the Biden administration’s DOJ, working with Matthew Graves and on J6 prosecutions and sentencing. In 2012, she wrote a piece for American Inns of Court, an exclusive elite legal society that includes controversial D.C. Circuit Chief Judge Boasberg as its President.

Both Tom Cotton & Mark Warner are/have been Chairman of the Intelligence Committee. Warner is good friends with Judge Jeb Boasberg, who desired to turn around TdA planes via his judicial decree in a ongoing National Security operation to El Salvador.

Warner is cited in an article by former DOJ minion Mary McCord, regarding the fascistic use of power by the Biden Executive Branch - the congealing of government and corporate mechanisms - to control speech by labeling speech “disinformation” or “misinformation.”

Boasberg’s radical daughter works for Partners for Justice (P4J) in NYC, who are supporters of illegals being in the USA. P4J has a board member that funds Warner campaign and is a Yale Law and Oxford grad - like district judge Boasberg - and who sits on a SCOTUS historical society along with Chief Judge John Roberts.

Roberts controls FISA courts. He put Boasberg at the head of that operation in DC. The Senate and House Intel Committees and FISA judges, under Roberts, are closely linked back to people like Mary McCord - a former DOJ assistant AG in 2017 and renown Trump hater.

All and all, there is a lot to unpack because these folks HATE TRUMP personally; and his foreign policy moves to end the Ukraine War is not at all what they want to occur. This is a 5GW tactic, ongoing, to hamstring and derail anything Trump wants to accomplish by using the courts (DC), by intel interference (CIA-FISA), and by international forces (EU, CCP, Ukraine) as well.

The Houthi OP was merely a way to sabotage Trump’s foreign policy by various embarrassments.

But who did it? Could it be the unhappy CIA? Or Wong as a mole? Or even Mike Waltz directly, potentially?

The addition of editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg is TOO convenient given his Atlantic cohorts (known CIA in Anne Applebaum).. These scribbling folks are a threat to everyone who wants to move away from the saber-rattling Globalist worldviews.

The Houthis are not even the point here. That should be a sign.

