DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post
JASON T POWERS's show
#HunterLaptop & #Gates Investments: Connections, Odds & Ends
0:00
-52:40

#HunterLaptop & #Gates Investments: Connections, Odds & Ends

Jason Powers's avatar
Jason Powers
Mar 11, 2021

Discussions off stories getting buried by the Democrats Authoritarian pushes.
Links:
https://dcfpress.com/jack-maxey-interview-on-hunterbidenlaptop-national-security-threat/
https://dianeravitch.net/2019/12/20/the-most-important-article-written-about-common-core/
https://dossier.substack.com/p/fauci-shares-stage-with-top-ccp-official
https://archive.is/UBPV0
https://archive.is/KRm4i
https://www.fec.gov/data/raising-bythenumbers/?office=P&election_year=2020

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Powers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture