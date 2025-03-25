Germany Destroys 6-Year Old Coal Plant. Meanwhile China Builds Up

Link: https://x.com/HansMahncke/status/1904169511051247737

This is hilarious. Germany decommissioned a nearly new, state-of-the-art coal power plant for the sake of net zero—torching $3 billion in the process. But the best part is that they couldn’t even get that right as the detonation failed. A perfect symbol of the state of Europe.

Germany is preparing for combat by dynamiting its own modern energy infrastructure down. This was the most advanced coal plant. 6 years old. The Netherlands is following a similar policy—they poured concrete into their gas drilling pipes.

Germany in a nutshell from Bloomberg:

A slump in wind power generation is pushing Germany’s electricity prices to record levels for this time of year, as energy costs remain a critical concern for voters and industries in Europe’s largest economy.

Power prices have been higher this month than in any other February on record, even during the energy crisis of 2022 and 2023, according to day-ahead figures from Epex Spot SE.

This winter’s low wind output has exposed Europe’s need to better back up renewable power generation. Nowhere has this been more dramatic than in Germany, where the impact of high energy costs has hit the economy hard and contributed to a political shift.