SECRETS: Trump just rescinded security clearances for:
Antony Blinken
Jacob Sullivan
Lisa Monaco
Mark Zaid
Norman Eisen
Letitia James
Alvin Bragg
Andrew Weissmann
Hillary Clinton
Elizabeth Cheney
Kamala Harris
Adam Kinzinger
Fiona Hill
Alexander Vindman
Joseph R. Biden Jr., and any other member of Joseph R. Biden Jr.'s family.
Fiona Hill and her sidekick, war-hawk buddy John Bolton had their own agenda, regarding Putin. They were much more aware of the Ukrainian plans of Democrats (and Republicans) that Trump stalled out through his 2016 election. Even supplying war-making armaments (Javelins) to Ukraine in late 2017 - unlike Obama - that color revved the Ukraine administration in February 2014. The Atlantic Council stated this - but then wants to show Ukraine was backstopping the AZOVs - neo-National (some say Neo-Nazi) group:
In a rare show of bipartisanship in 2014, the US Congress passed the Ukraine Freedom Support Act, which appropriated $350 million in security assistance, including anti-tank and anti-armor weapons, to the government of Ukraine to defend its territorial integrity. Despite strong congressional backing, President Barack Obama decided not to authorize the US government sale or financing of lethal weapons to Ukraine.
Notice how divorced financially we are from a few hundred million for weapons to now, in 2022-2025, several hundred BILLION sent to Ukraine. Half of which Zelensky says he doesn’t know where it went!
During his first term, Trump had the misfortune to think his NSC (National Security Council) was there to advise and reduce kinetic war rumblings and covert operations to undermine allies and enemies alike - when such operations are counterproductive to STATECRAFT. But such geopolitical muscles have atrophied under now 35 years of warmongering idiots (neocons) at the U.S. State Department. (Current Secretary Marco Rubio is either a much reformed person; or much better at hiding the neocon itch he likely wants to scratch. Though he is China hawk - as is this author.)
Fiona’s hawkish view to Russia, while being a dove towards the more powerful China, undoubtedly was an indicator to Trump of her own agendas. She is a UK born advisor. Harvard grad. Highly connected to the same folks that Hunter Biden was law partners with at Boies Schiller & Flexner (Lee Wolosky), who represented Hill in her impeachment testimony for Ukraine.
[One wishes they had time to thoroughly listen to all the Ukraine intrigues then. To hear where lies and half-truths were told by the hand-picked witnesses.]
Scenario: Does one think if Hillary Clinton was President, she would have not carried out several military conflicts, just like Biden had on his watch? Only I will contend in this hypothetical - her responses would be far disastrous - boots on the ground from the US Military. A few threats to strip away all Americans free speech - she’s been really at that position for quite some time.
To the complex diagram above: LNG is HOT!
It appears Trump has been courted, yet again, by forces that are conveniently connected back to the Biden clique. These have been a pattern, by the way, for quite some time in one’s investigations and research forays.
Both foreign and domestic adversaries routinely dance with all the “decision makers” tied to a particular project or set of projects. Deals are being hatched constantly - terraforming your physical reality while you sleep.
Or as well, these people operate as intel gatherers for the opposing political party or policy position, gathering up precious counter-intel to damage the potential or future decision makers at the right moment - even if these claims are rarely vetted for any substantial validity because it’s “just their word, bro.”
So moles are always close by. But MONEY gets this all started, notice and attention.
Ukrainian Lev Parnas was/is operative in South Florida did this. He dumped cash into the Trump campaign to get noticed. Then recorded Trump at a dinner for 90 minutes. Where then Ukraine Ambassador (a Canadian-American) Marie Yovanovitch was to be shit canned. Crowdsource the Truth did an enlightening interview of Lev.
Chinese had Patrick Ho and CEFC (Ye Jianming) stationed inside Trump Tower while also schmoozing the Hunter Biden clique of LNG/US energy desirous partners. New York City was Trump territory long before the Democrats wrecked it with lawfare. (Trump was a Democrat long ago…)
Stephen Patrick Lynch, who spent 20+ years in Russia as an ex-Pat of the United States, now is hot to buy the Nordstream 2. He donated to Trump the day after Butler, PA attempted assassination. (Substack 1, SS 2)
MEDIA have tried and tried to get you to believe Trump is an asset of Putin/Russia. But never seem too interested in telling how former President Bill and then SOS Hillary Clinton approved the selling of 20% of U.S. Uranium assets to Russia. As the New York Times wrote, originally on April 23, 2015:
“At the heart of the tale are several men, leaders of the Canadian mining industry, who have been major donors to the charitable endeavors of former President Bill Clinton and his family. Members of that group built, financed and eventually sold off to the Russians a company that would become known as Uranium One.
Beyond mines in Kazakhstan that are among the most lucrative in the world, the sale gave the Russians control of one-fifth of all uranium production capacity in the United States. Since uranium is considered a strategic asset, with implications for national security, the deal had to be approved by a committee composed of representatives from a number of United States government agencies. Among the agencies that eventually signed off was the State Department, then headed by Mr. Clinton’s wife, Hillary Rodham Clinton.”
As the Russians gradually assumed control of Uranium One in three separate transactions from 2009 to 2013, Canadian records show, a flow of cash made its way to the Clinton Foundation. Uranium One’s chairman used his family foundation to make four donations totaling $2.35 million. Those contributions were not publicly disclosed by the Clintons, despite an agreement Mrs. Clinton had struck with the Obama White House to publicly identify all donors. Other people with ties to the company made donations as well.”
