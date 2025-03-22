https://x.com/amuse/status/1903262418165276959

SECRETS: Trump just rescinded security clearances for:

Antony Blinken

Jacob Sullivan

Lisa Monaco

Mark Zaid

Norman Eisen

Letitia James

Alvin Bragg

Andrew Weissmann

Hillary Clinton

Elizabeth Cheney

Kamala Harris

Adam Kinzinger

Fiona Hill

Alexander Vindman

Joseph R. Biden Jr., and any other member of Joseph R. Biden Jr.'s family.

Fiona Hill and her sidekick, war-hawk buddy John Bolton had their own agenda, regarding Putin. They were much more aware of the Ukrainian plans of Democrats (and Republicans) that Trump stalled out through his 2016 election. Even supplying war-making armaments (Javelins) to Ukraine in late 2017 - unlike Obama - that color revved the Ukraine administration in February 2014. The Atlantic Council stated this - but then wants to show Ukraine was backstopping the AZOVs - neo-National (some say Neo-Nazi) group:

In a rare show of bipartisanship in 2014, the US Congress passed the Ukraine Freedom Support Act, which appropriated $350 million in security assistance, including anti-tank and anti-armor weapons, to the government of Ukraine to defend its territorial integrity. Despite strong congressional backing, President Barack Obama decided not to authorize the US government sale or financing of lethal weapons to Ukraine.

Notice how divorced financially we are from a few hundred million for weapons to now, in 2022-2025, several hundred BILLION sent to Ukraine. Half of which Zelensky says he doesn’t know where it went!

During his first term, Trump had the misfortune to think his NSC (National Security Council) was there to advise and reduce kinetic war rumblings and covert operations to undermine allies and enemies alike - when such operations are counterproductive to STATECRAFT. But such geopolitical muscles have atrophied under now 35 years of warmongering idiots (neocons) at the U.S. State Department. (Current Secretary Marco Rubio is either a much reformed person; or much better at hiding the neocon itch he likely wants to scratch. Though he is China hawk - as is this author.)

Fiona’s hawkish view to Russia, while being a dove towards the more powerful China, undoubtedly was an indicator to Trump of her own agendas. She is a UK born advisor. Harvard grad. Highly connected to the same folks that Hunter Biden was law partners with at Boies Schiller & Flexner (Lee Wolosky), who represented Hill in her impeachment testimony for Ukraine.

[One wishes they had time to thoroughly listen to all the Ukraine intrigues then. To hear where lies and half-truths were told by the hand-picked witnesses.]

Scenario: Does one think if Hillary Clinton was President, she would have not carried out several military conflicts, just like Biden had on his watch? Only I will contend in this hypothetical - her responses would be far disastrous - boots on the ground from the US Military. A few threats to strip away all Americans free speech - she’s been really at that position for quite some time.

To the complex diagram above: LNG is HOT!

It appears Trump has been courted, yet again, by forces that are conveniently connected back to the Biden clique. These have been a pattern, by the way, for quite some time in one’s investigations and research forays.

Both foreign and domestic adversaries routinely dance with all the “decision makers” tied to a particular project or set of projects. Deals are being hatched constantly - terraforming your physical reality while you sleep.

Or as well, these people operate as intel gatherers for the opposing political party or policy position, gathering up precious counter-intel to damage the potential or future decision makers at the right moment - even if these claims are rarely vetted for any substantial validity because it’s “just their word, bro.”

So moles are always close by. But MONEY gets this all started, notice and attention.

Click to watch Ukraine: https://rumble.com/vwxxi8-ukraine-on-fire.html

If one is itching to stay in Ukraine, because Russia invaded in 2022, remember: because of the United States in 2014, Ukrainians were delusional, dumb or deceived enough, a smattering of all three appears at play, to think they were going to bring down Putin. We are not in a game of RISK. Unless one thinks RISKING all Humanity for vengeance is a logical course.

Geopolitics & History is not taught well anymore. One dare say we are at deficit amongst commoners and at the mercy of Globalist parasites that just want to see profit and pallbearers.