There are no words to console the losses of family in war theatres. But even harder when the POTUS has made pacts with the enemy.
https://dcfpress.com/the-fallen-in-afghanistan-the-accountability-gauntlet-the-u-s-military-avoids/
https://conservativebrief.com/rylee-mccollum-49698
https://twitter.com/AmieWohrer/status/1431669804323139585
Episode 98: #Resign #Biden
Aug 28, 2021
There are no words to console the losses of family in war theatres. But even harder when the POTUS has made pacts with the enemy.
JASON T POWERS's show
Politics, Personal, Current Events, Society, Anything that comes to my head.Politics, Personal, Current Events, Society, Anything that comes to my head.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes