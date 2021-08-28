DCFPRESS Post

JASON T POWERS's show
Episode 98: #Resign #Biden
Jason Powers
Aug 28, 2021

There are no words to console the losses of family in war theatres. But even harder when the POTUS has made pacts with the enemy.
https://dcfpress.com/the-fallen-in-afghanistan-the-accountability-gauntlet-the-u-s-military-avoids/
https://conservativebrief.com/rylee-mccollum-49698
https://twitter.com/AmieWohrer/status/1431669804323139585

