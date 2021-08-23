DCFPRESS Post

JASON T POWERS's show
Episode 96: FDA Provides Cover for Afghanistan
Jason Powers
Aug 23, 2021

The FDA helps Biden change the narrative back to COVID while the Taliban dictates that US withdraw from Afghanistan by August 31st.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OuKUEn9B0fVx/
https://news.gab.com/2021/07/29/important-download-covid-vaccine-religious-exemption-documents-here/
https://publicinterestlegal.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Mail-Voting-2012_2020-1P-1.pdf
https://media.discordapp.net/attachments/741103450317914248/879480026330968064/image0.jpg
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1429934762668531712
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1429869459171422210

