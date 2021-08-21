DCFPRESS Post

JASON T POWERS's show
Episode 95: #Trump Rally Alabama 8/21/21
Aug 21, 2021

Trump Live & unfiltered. Today we know, we are in the midst of the worst defeat since the Fall of Sagon in Afghanistan. We have to come together and fight the people most maliciously destroying our country, our freedoms and humanity itself.

RSBN: https://rumble.com/vi1or5-rsbn-live.html provides the feed.

© 2026 Jason Powers
