Trump Live & unfiltered. Today we know, we are in the midst of the worst defeat since the Fall of Sagon in Afghanistan. We have to come together and fight the people most maliciously destroying our country, our freedoms and humanity itself.
RSBN: https://rumble.com/vi1or5-rsbn-live.html provides the feed.
Episode 95: #Trump Rally Alabama 8/21/21
Aug 21, 2021
Trump Live & unfiltered. Today we know, we are in the midst of the worst defeat since the Fall of Sagon in Afghanistan. We have to come together and fight the people most maliciously destroying our country, our freedoms and humanity itself.
JASON T POWERS's show
Politics, Personal, Current Events, Society, Anything that comes to my head.Politics, Personal, Current Events, Society, Anything that comes to my head.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes