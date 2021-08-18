We are going to read Twitter today and discuss Biden's ability to Fuck things up. Zero Hedge may get a few discussions.
Free Download next 2 days: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B093XVGY25
Episode 93: #Media Manipulation, #Biden Fuckery
Aug 18, 2021
We are going to read Twitter today and discuss Biden's ability to Fuck things up. Zero Hedge may get a few discussions.
JASON T POWERS's show
Politics, Personal, Current Events, Society, Anything that comes to my head.Politics, Personal, Current Events, Society, Anything that comes to my head.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes