DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post
JASON T POWERS's show
Episode 93: #Media Manipulation, #Biden Fuckery
0:00
-45:37

Episode 93: #Media Manipulation, #Biden Fuckery

Jason Powers's avatar
Jason Powers
Aug 18, 2021

We are going to read Twitter today and discuss Biden's ability to Fuck things up. Zero Hedge may get a few discussions.
Free Download next 2 days: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B093XVGY25

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Powers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture