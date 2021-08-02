Episode 89: The #CDC #Fauci #Authoritarians

The panic switch was thrown after a Thursday night drop of a CDC slide deck regarding the Delta Variant. The glee in the eyes of our CDC director, Fauci, and now, Cuomo, is all a sign of deeply psychotic authoritarian overreach that influences normal people. These technocrats will never relent. Time for removal from office by criminal charges.

