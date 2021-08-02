DCFPRESS Post

JASON T POWERS's show
Episode 89: The #CDC #Fauci #Authoritarians
0:00
-46:14

Jason Powers's avatar
Jason Powers
Aug 02, 2021

The panic switch was thrown after a Thursday night drop of a CDC slide deck regarding the Delta Variant. The glee in the eyes of our CDC director, Fauci, and now, Cuomo, is all a sign of deeply psychotic authoritarian overreach that influences normal people. These technocrats will never relent. Time for removal from office by criminal charges.
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/cdc-threat-science
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/cuomo-demands-private-businesses-ban-unvaccinated-customers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/r9nhaZ7ePn2P/
Rumble Series:
https://rumble.com/vk122z-operation-fortify-china-dream-episode-1.html
https://rumble.com/vk8u6l-globalist-plan-plays-on-episode-2.html
https://rumble.com/vkmp1d-ccp-infiltration-episode-3.html

