If you haven’t noticed, Anthony Fauci is the railhead of COVID-19 propaganda and lies. The clips need to prove all this beyond a reasonable doubt could run for hours. But we’ll just stick to today and some other’s opinion on him.
https://dcfpress.com/covid19-compilation-of-videos-mullis-zelenko/
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/kary-mullis-in-his-own-words-ultimate-compilation-of-clips-amp-interviews_mlGMRrArXeIUdKR.html
https://slate.com/technology/2021/07/noble-lies-covid-fauci-cdc-masks.html
https://rumble.com/vkg9mf-episode-1129-are-vaccines-causing-mutations.html
https://warroom.org/2021/07/28/episode-1129-are-vaccines-causing-mutations/
Episode 88: The Psychopathic Spinner, #Fauci
Jul 28, 2021
If you haven’t noticed, Anthony Fauci is the railhead of COVID-19 propaganda and lies. The clips need to prove all this beyond a reasonable doubt could run for hours. But we’ll just stick to today and some other’s opinion on him.
JASON T POWERS's show
Politics, Personal, Current Events, Society, Anything that comes to my head.Politics, Personal, Current Events, Society, Anything that comes to my head.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes