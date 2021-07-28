Episode 88: The Psychopathic Spinner, #Fauci

If you haven’t noticed, Anthony Fauci is the railhead of COVID-19 propaganda and lies. The clips need to prove all this beyond a reasonable doubt could run for hours. But we’ll just stick to today and some other’s opinion on him.

https://dcfpress.com/covid19-compilation-of-videos-mullis-zelenko/

https://brandnewtube.com/watch/kary-mullis-in-his-own-words-ultimate-compilation-of-clips-amp-interviews_mlGMRrArXeIUdKR.html

https://slate.com/technology/2021/07/noble-lies-covid-fauci-cdc-masks.html

https://rumble.com/vkg9mf-episode-1129-are-vaccines-causing-mutations.html

https://warroom.org/2021/07/28/episode-1129-are-vaccines-causing-mutations/