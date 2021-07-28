DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post
JASON T POWERS's show
Episode 88: The Psychopathic Spinner, #Fauci
0:00
-39:34

Episode 88: The Psychopathic Spinner, #Fauci

Jason Powers's avatar
Jason Powers
Jul 28, 2021

If you haven’t noticed, Anthony Fauci is the railhead of COVID-19 propaganda and lies. The clips need to prove all this beyond a reasonable doubt could run for hours. But we’ll just stick to today and some other’s opinion on him.
https://dcfpress.com/covid19-compilation-of-videos-mullis-zelenko/
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/kary-mullis-in-his-own-words-ultimate-compilation-of-clips-amp-interviews_mlGMRrArXeIUdKR.html
https://slate.com/technology/2021/07/noble-lies-covid-fauci-cdc-masks.html
https://rumble.com/vkg9mf-episode-1129-are-vaccines-causing-mutations.html
https://warroom.org/2021/07/28/episode-1129-are-vaccines-causing-mutations/

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Powers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture