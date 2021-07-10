DCFPRESS Post

JASON T POWERS's show
Episode 85: Christian Faith v. The Marxist Obsession
Jason Powers
Today we will explore the ongoing crushing of Christianity by the Neo-Marxists in the Western World. (The name I couldn't remember: Noam Chomsky.)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G7d_2caE2XI – Jim Jones Jonestown Massacre
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xhyuUQz0KQM --- The Threat of Neo-Marxism to Orthodox Christianity (June 2018)

https://sfist.com/2021/07/08/extremely-funny-sf-gay-mens-chorus-video-unleashes-torrent-of-right-wing-threats-vitriol/ --- NOT FUNNY.
https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/philosopher-michel-foucault-founder-of-wokeness-may-have-been-pedophile-rapist ---- The French intellect behind Marxist agenda.

