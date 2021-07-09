DCFPRESS Post

JASON T POWERS's show
Episode 84: Trump, Big Tech, Two Lawsuits
Jul 09, 2021

Today will read from the Class Action Lawsuit brought by the 45th President of the United States. That intertwines with the same sort of push for accountability pursued by Project Veritas’s James O’Keefe.
https://dcfpress.com/donaldtrump-sues-bigtech-facebook-twitter-named-in-separate-actions-ap-changes-reporting/
https://www.projectveritas.com/news/okeefe-v-twitter-legal-victory-defeats-attempt-to-transfer-case-to-friendly/
https://conservativebrief.com/detailing-why-hes-44721
https://archive.is/vHanC
https://odysee.com/@lotuseaters_com:1/trump-sues-facebook-twitter-and-google:c

