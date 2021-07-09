Episode 84: Trump, Big Tech, Two Lawsuits

Today will read from the Class Action Lawsuit brought by the 45th President of the United States. That intertwines with the same sort of push for accountability pursued by Project Veritas’s James O’Keefe.

https://dcfpress.com/donaldtrump-sues-bigtech-facebook-twitter-named-in-separate-actions-ap-changes-reporting/

https://www.projectveritas.com/news/okeefe-v-twitter-legal-victory-defeats-attempt-to-transfer-case-to-friendly/

https://conservativebrief.com/detailing-why-hes-44721

https://archive.is/vHanC

https://odysee.com/@lotuseaters_com:1/trump-sues-facebook-twitter-and-google:c