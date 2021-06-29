The new Delta-plus variant is triggering lefty cities to resume failed policies. The push to eliminate 2-gender, 2-sex paradigm is all the rage at your local school or university. CRT and vaccines: what will school be at this rate?
https://odysee.com/@NewsmaxTV:3/education-secretary-refuses-to-say-how:d
https://rumble.com/vj7pcp-la-reinstates-mask-guidelines-even-if-youre-vaxed-delta-variant-ignites-cal.html
Episode 81: Delta Delta Delta Variant
Jun 29, 2021
