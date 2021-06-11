Episode 75: American People v. Washington D.C.

Today, in our 75th episode, we will discuss the larger issue as it relates to the disconnect between rational citizens that attempted at every turn to listen to their leaders during the past 16-18 months. The issue of power in D.C. that has used manipulation tactics to achieve their moneyed ends. As by now, the COVID plandemic was a way to usher in authoritarian and communistic control mechanisms against the American people through Corporate Fascism with the D.C. Agencies ignoring their jobs and outsourcing mechanisms of censorship and data gathering. Behind it all: China lies.

