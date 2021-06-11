DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post
JASON T POWERS's show
Episode 75: American People v. Washington D.C.
0:00
-46:34

Episode 75: American People v. Washington D.C.

Jason Powers's avatar
Jason Powers
Jun 11, 2021

Today, in our 75th episode, we will discuss the larger issue as it relates to the disconnect between rational citizens that attempted at every turn to listen to their leaders during the past 16-18 months. The issue of power in D.C. that has used manipulation tactics to achieve their moneyed ends. As by now, the COVID plandemic was a way to usher in authoritarian and communistic control mechanisms against the American people through Corporate Fascism with the D.C. Agencies ignoring their jobs and outsourcing mechanisms of censorship and data gathering. Behind it all: China lies.
https://odysee.com/@AmericanThoughtLeaders:9/desantis-florida-vs.-lockdowns-an-epoch:d
https://odysee.com/@zubymusic:3/ivor-cummins-finding-truth-in-an-age-of:4
https://dcfpress.com/covid19-roundup-zuby-with-fat-emperor-zerohedge-on-jj-vaccine/
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/biden-not-going-hold-back-expected-tense-putin-meeting-white-house
https://dcfpress.com/disaster-capitalism-end-game-by-catherine-austin-fitts/ --- Videos to Disaster Capitalism

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Powers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture