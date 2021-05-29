DCFPRESS Post

JASON T POWERS's show
Episode 72: Memorial Day, Memories and Mankind
Jason Powers
May 29, 2021

Today will trek through the path of lost soldiers. The freedom they fought for. The current crisis that we face led by a puppet to Xi, who’s CCP party practices forced organ harvesting and killing of the patient. And a short story microcosm of where we stand at present.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/despite-pentagon-rejection-rolling-remember-expecting-100000-bikes-dc-weekend/
https://nypost.com/2021/05/29/biden-got-cash-from-russia-lobbyist-before-nord-stream-2-giveaway/
https://nypost.com/2021/05/28/biden-china-believes-it-will-own-america-within-next-15-years/
https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1398644441129365504 - CRT Professor
https://twitter.com/JanJekielek/status/1381460087814897669 -- Organ transplants CCP
https://dcfpress.com/the-perfect-part/
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B093XVGY25 - New book

