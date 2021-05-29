Episode 72: Memorial Day, Memories and Mankind

Today will trek through the path of lost soldiers. The freedom they fought for. The current crisis that we face led by a puppet to Xi, who’s CCP party practices forced organ harvesting and killing of the patient. And a short story microcosm of where we stand at present.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/despite-pentagon-rejection-rolling-remember-expecting-100000-bikes-dc-weekend/

https://nypost.com/2021/05/29/biden-got-cash-from-russia-lobbyist-before-nord-stream-2-giveaway/

https://nypost.com/2021/05/28/biden-china-believes-it-will-own-america-within-next-15-years/

https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1398644441129365504 - CRT Professor

https://twitter.com/JanJekielek/status/1381460087814897669 -- Organ transplants CCP

https://dcfpress.com/the-perfect-part/

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B093XVGY25 - New book