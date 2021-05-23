In a mere sixty years, from the height of Cold War and Communist awareness to the current pushes to install Totalitarian control, on U.S. soil, by the very agencies and congresspeople that were meant to serve the country’s interests, we have lost sight of America ideals and its mission. Why? Maybe better yet, how to stop it. This discussion ahead on this podcast.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iEYJnr9dPQnl/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nqcmAhb6ZU5W/
https://rumble.com/vhf9h7-president-dwight-eisenhower-anti-communism-military-industrial-complex-exce.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/total-tyranny-well-all-be-targeted-under-governments-new-precrime-program
https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/total_tyranny_well_all_be_targeted_under_the_governments_new_precrime_program
https://www.dhs.gov/news/2021/05/11/dhs-creates-new-center-prevention-programs-and-partnerships-and-additional-efforts
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B093XVGY25 -New book
Episode 71: IKE 1960 to Totalitarianism 2021
In a mere sixty years, from the height of Cold War and Communist awareness to the current pushes to install Totalitarian control, on U.S. soil, by the very agencies and congresspeople that were meant to serve the country’s interests, we have lost sight of America ideals and its mission. Why? Maybe better yet, how to stop it. This discussion ahead on this podcast.