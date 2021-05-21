DCFPRESS Post

JASON T POWERS's show
Episode 70: American Greatness Must Awaken
Episode 70: American Greatness Must Awaken

May 21, 2021

Today we review a time in history where people in positions of authority cowered, while others with only gumption and nerve took on the Nazis at the height of the power. America is great. Just the people in D.C. and their Marxist minions did as they always do: lie, cheat, and manipulate through media and edicts to get their ideology over you. Don’t let them.
https://amgreatness.com/2021/05/19/never-again-standing-up-to-the-oligarchy/
https://amgreatness.com/2021/05/20/the-january-6-commission-is-all-about-revenge/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/get-vaxxed-get-laid-biden-admin-partners-dating-apps-covid-vaccination-badges-profiles-exclusive-features
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2021/01/20/executive-order-preventing-and-combating-discrimination-on-basis-of-gender-identity-or-sexual-orientation/
https://www.theblaze.com/news/christian-college-men-in-womens-showers
https://www.news-leader.com/story/news/education/2021/05/19/college-ozarks-c-of-o-request-sidestep-anti-discrimination-housing-denied-sexual-orientation-gender/5151236001/
https://adflegal.org/press-release/missouri-college-challenges-biden-order-opens-dorms-showers-opposite-sex
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B093XVGY25 - New book by me
https://www.weforum.org/partners/#search - MNCs at work to destroy your freedoms

